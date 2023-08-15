Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 Release Date & Spoilers

After what was easily one of the stranger exposition chapters in recent memory, Chainsaw Man is once again poised for some major developments. Denji has allied himself with some powerful new friends, and he’s now on a collision course with Asa for better and worse. It’s no surprise, then, that you’re dying to track down a Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 release date so that you can find out exactly when the story will continue.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 Come Out? Answered

On that front, we’ve got some good news for you: Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 is set to release on Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app.

This keeps the series on its current weekly release schedule, as opposed to a biweekly schedule it occasionally moves to. As such, you won’t have to wait long to see how Denji’s new friendship with the Sword Devil progresses and whether or not he’ll achieve his current dreams of intimacy.

We should note, though, that those looking to read the chapter earlier than this will be disappointed. Because it’s a digital-only series, Chainsaw Man doesn’t have a test print copy that can be leaked ahead of its official release. As a result, it is only made available on its intended date and won’t pop up ahead of time on illegal scan sites.

What Will Happen in Chapter 140? Theories Explained

On the front of what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 140, we’ve actually got a pretty clear idea for a change.

The story is focused in on Denji at the moment, so it’s plausible that his joining the Church of Chainsaw Man will take center stage. He may get into some unexpected hijinks as he does so, and it’s a non-zero chance that he and Asa will cross paths should he visit their base of operations.

However, given Denji is under the protection of Public Safety, they aren’t going to take this development lying down. We could see a clash between them and the Church of Chainsaw Man, and Denji might be left to find a new means of pursuing his dreams of self-determination.

And, as always, there’s the chance that none of this will happen. Tatsuki Fujimoto is nothing if not unpredictable in how he writes the series, and it’s anyone’s guess what he could have cooking behind the scenes. We’ll find out what’s in store next week at the usual time.

And with that, you're all caught up on when Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 comes out and what might happen in it.