Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Release Date & Spoilers

And just like that, the Chainsaw Man manga has taken another left turn. What appeared to be a new dilemma for Denji to overcome has revealed itself to be more of a one-off, and he’s now back to an unwanted normal life. Or at least, he would be if not for the reveal of a new player in this convoluted story, and this revelation likely has you asking: When does Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 come out? And for that matter, what’s going to happen in it?

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Come Out? Answered

The good news is that we do have a solid release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 139, and it’s not far off at all.

The next chapter is set to release on Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump app and website. This puts it back onto a weekly release schedule, as opposed to the biweekly release schedule it occasionally moves to.

For those wondering though, there won’t be an early leak of the chapter or what it entails. Because the series is a digital-only release, there isn’t a print test copy that can be illegally scanned and uploaded to the internet. As such, nobody will be able to spoil what comes next in the series until the new chapter is made available.

What Will Happen in Chapter 139? Theories Explained

With that said, it is at least possible to theorize about what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 based on the current story threads available.

While Chapter 138 tied up the sneak attack executed against Denji almost immediately, it’s still possible another attack against him is in the works. It might involve another mob of regular humans and thugs, or it could see Devils come for his throat due to his being the real Chainsaw Man.

The newly introduced Sword Devil could also serve as a new antagonist. We still don’t know who he is or how he knows Denji, but we can at least hazard a guess that he’s either related to Katana Man or involved in the current schemes being plotted by various parties.

And, as always, the focus could swing back to Asa and Yoru. Though they appeared briefly in Chapter 138, they haven’t taken center stage for several weeks now. Asa has also been shown to be in a delicate mental state, which could hint at a potential confrontation with Chainsaw Man due to her losing her grip on reality.

Time will tell, but for now, you’re all caught up on when Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 is coming out and what will happen in it. For more on the series, check out our various other guides and features down below.