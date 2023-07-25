Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Release Date & Spoilers

If you were caught way off guard by Chainsaw Man Chapter 137, rest assured that you’re not alone. Most readers knew something was coming, but they’d be lying if they said they knew Denji would find himself in his current predicament. You’re likewise not alone in wanting to know what comes next, and fortunately for you, we’re here to help with our Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 release date and spoilers guide.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Come Out? Answered

We do have to start things off with a bit of bad news: Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 isn’t set to release until Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app.

This means the series is back on its standard bi-weekly release schedule after a decent run of weekly publications. There’s likewise no way for the series to be released early due to the fact that it’s a digital-only series. There won’t be raw versions of the next chapter’s pages made as a test copy, and as such it can’t be leaked to the internet ahead of its intended release.

What Will Happen in Chapter 138? Theories Explained

On the bright side, Chainsaw Man 138 should be well worth the wait given what it’s likely to cover.

Chapter 137 opened up a new dilemma for Denji to overcome in the form of a classmate luring him into a trap. It’s safe to assume he’ll fight her in the next chapter, or will at least need to incapacitate her and her friends in order to escape.

There’s also the possibility that the series will shift to focus back on Asa or Nayuta. Asa is still intent on taking over Chainsaw Man’s role as the country’s premiere Devil Hunter, and likely has more than a few aspects of her ambition she’s coming to terms with. Nayuta, meanwhile, might be in just as much danger as Denji, and could have her own enemeis to deal with while he’s busy.

If we had to choose, we’d put our money on the former. Tatsuki Fujimoto seems determined to put Denji through the ringer, and he isn’t likely to escape the attention of these violent classmates anytime soon. It also seems like the perfect time to introduce the mastermind behind the ambush, and throw a new villain for Denji to contend with into the mix.

Time will tell though, and for now, that’s all we have to share in terms of Chainsaw Man Chapter 138’s release date and spoilers. We do have even more articles related to the series, and you can find them listed down below.