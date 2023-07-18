Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Release Date & Spoilers

The Chainsaw Man manga continues to rev on, and its latest chapter has set up an unexpected twist. Our trash human protagonist Denji is in a situation he’s not remotely ready for, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll come out of it rosier for his hardships. This has likely left you dying to know when the next chapter will come out, and what might happen when it does. Well, worry not, as we’re here to help with our Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 release date and spoilers guide.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Come Out? Answered

Let’s start off with the good news: Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 is slated to release on July 25 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST. It will be published via the official Shonen Jump website and app.

This keeps it on the weekly release schedule it has been on in recent weeks, as opposed to its usual bi-weekly release pattern. As such, fans won’t have to wait nearly as long to find out how Denji will respond to being fondled by the girl who he’s on a movie date with.

As is usually the case though, you won’t be able to sneak a peak at the chapter early. The series is still a digital only release, meaning there isn’t a test copy which can be leaked online before the official publication date of the next Shonen Jump volume in Japan.

What Will Happen in Chapter 137? Theories Explained

One possibility is that Denji and the girl he’s on a date with will continue on with their adolescent antics. He very well could let her continue to “rev his chainsaw” so to speak, and might achieve his goal of losing his V card. Whether this is truly how he wants to lose it is a bit unclear though, as his reaction to her nabbing his knob is closer to surprise than full consent.

Given that Tatsuki Fujimoto is the one penning this series though, there’s a good chance things won’t go as Denji would like. The girl in question doesn’t appear to be Asa, so she could very well stumble into the situation. Given she has an existing history with Denji — and has feelings for Chainsaw Man — it’s unlikely she’d take things well if she saw what was happening. This is especially true given she started hunting Devils to allow Chainsaw Man to become human again in Chapter 136.

The fact that Yoshida set up this situation is also cause for concern. His goal of ending Denji’s antics as Chainsaw Man hasn’t changed, and it could be a part of his plan for Asa to see this development. It could also be far simpler, with Denji meant to lose himself in pleasure and lose interest in being Chainsaw Man as a result.

Time will tell, and as usual, we can only speculate until the new chapter is available.

For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 release date and what could happen in it. For more on the series, take a look at our other related articles down below.