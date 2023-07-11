Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Release Date & Spoilers

After several chapters of more slow-paced writing and plot developments, the Chainsaw Man manga has seen a huge twist. Asa and Denji may soon come to blows, and it’s anyone’s guess whether they’ll clear things up before it’s too late. This has likely left you dying to know know what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Release Date is, and whether or not there are any guesses as to what might happen.

Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Come Out? Answered

To start, Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 is slated to come out on July 18 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump app and website. This puts the series on a weekly release schedule as opposed to its usual bi-weekly approach, meaning you’ll be able to dig into the series sooner than usual.

However, we’d be remiss not to tell you that you won’t be able to find raw scans before this date and time. Chainsaw Man is a digital-only series, meaning there aren’t test copies submitted for approval before the series hits shelves in a print format. As a result, it isn’t possible for someone to steal a copy and post it online before its official release.

Will Asa and Denji Fight? Theories Explained

When it comes to what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 136, things are less up in the air compared to earlier chapters.

It’s revealed at the end of Chapter 135 that Asa has decided to take up Devil Hunting so that Chainsaw Man can return to being human. While this was a move fueled by good intentions, it’s only served to enrage Denji, who was shown to be struggling with this change to his life in Chapter 134.

Given this fact — as well as the look of anger and frustration he had seeing Asa on TV after she defeats a Devil — it’s highly likely the two will be at odds moving forward. However, we can’t say for certain whether or not they’ll simply get into an argument or come to blows with their Devil powers.

It’s also possible this is all a part of the fake Chainsaw Man’s plan. Fami, Yoru’s sister, was the one who pushed Asa into killing Devils in Denji’s stead, and she’s been shown scheming behind the scenes for several chapters now. It may be revealed that she was simply using Asa to lure out Denji, or even to weaken him so that he can’t defeat an approaching threat.

Time will tell, as we can’t say for certain what will happen until the chapter is released in earnest.

For now though, that’s everything we have to share regarding the Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 release date and what will happen in it. For more on the series, take a look at the many other articles we’ve written on the series down below.