Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 Release Date & Spoilers
What does it mean to be Chainsaw Man?
Things are getting heavy in Chainsaw Man as of late. The action and romantic intrigue of earlier chapters has given way to existential crises aplenty, and the titular hero now has to contend with a fake boasting lofty ideals. All the same, it’s left more than a few people wondering when the next chapter will release, which is why we’ve constructed this Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 release date and spoilers guide.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 Come Out? Answered
So we’ve got good news and bad news regarding Chainsaw Man Chapter 135. The good news is that we do have a firm release date.
The bad news is that it’ll take a little longer than the last few chapters to come out. It’s currently slated for digital publication on July 11 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app. This puts it back on its usual biweekly release schedule after an extended stretch of weekly releases, and may kick off a trend of the series being back on this schedule.
There’s likewise no way of reading the chapter early like you can with One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, or Shonen Jump’s other weekly publications. The series is only released digitally, which means there isn’t a raw test copy that could be leaked online before its intended release date.
What Will Happen in Chapter 135? Theories Explained
The series has taken a more introspective turn as of late, with chapter 134 focused entirely on Denji’s struggle to define himself outside of being Chainsaw Man. This could mean that the next few chapters are intended to delve deeper into his character, and give him more of a spotlight than he has had in recent arcs.
At the same time though, Asa has been absent from the series for an extended period. Her issue of needing to kill Chainsaw to gain her freedom remains a point of contention ever since he rescued her, and her feelings for Denji are only complicating matters more. We could very well see the focus shift back to her as she tries to come to terms with these feelings and attempts to find a new way to get her body back from Yoru.
Heck, it could be neither of these. Author Tatsuki Fujimoto could very well throw a curveball into the mix via a new character reveal, or the sudden appearance of a Devil or foe who forces everyone together. It wouldn’t be the first time he’s done something along these lines, and it definitely wouldn’t be the last.
We really can’t say anything for certain, and will have to wait until the next chapter’s release to see what’s in store for the cast.
For now though, that’s everything we have to share through our Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 release date and spoilers guide. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.
