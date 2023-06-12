Image Source: Roblox

If you have a soft spot for felines, love collect-a-thons, and enjoy building things, then Cat Tycoon could be your next favorite Roblox game. Yes, in this kitten-centric tycoon sim, players must collect yarn from their furry pals, build a giant tower to house all their pets, and gradually unlock new and increasingly cuter companions. But if you’re a cool cat, you may be interested in all the latest Cat Tycoon codes in Roblox to help give you a helping hand paw. If so, we’re here to help. Let’s get into it!

All Valid Cat Tycoon Codes

Here are all the working codes that you can use to redeem free in-game items right now:

100LIKES – 5,000 Cash

– 5,000 Cash RELEASE – 100 Cash

All Expired Codes

There are currently no invalid codes in the game at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in-game is really straightforward. Simply follow these steps if you’re unsure:

Firstly, launch Cat Tycoon on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, in the test box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above.

Hit the green ‘Redeem!’ button and the freebies will be added to your account. Have fun!

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has shed some light on all the latest Cat Tycoon codes in Roblox For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and here are the newest codes for Rock Mine Simulator. Alternatively, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

