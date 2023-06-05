Image Source: Roblox

Mining games have always proven to be quite popular, but it was only until a certain sandbox title launched back in 2011 that the rulebook was entirely re-written. Of course, Minecraft deserves many plaudits for shaking up the whole formula, and Rock Mine Simulator over on Roblox owes a debt to Mojang’s cultural phenomenon. Still, if you’re looking for a mine ’em up to scratch that ol’ Minecraft itch, then you can’t go wrong with this title. So, if you’re wondering what the latest Rock Mine Simulator codes are right now, here’s everything you need to know.

All Working Rock Mine Simulator Codes

Here are all the active codes you can use to redeem for free in-game items:

ROCK – 1 x Free Rebirth

– 1 x Free Rebirth MINER – Desert Zone Unlock

– Desert Zone Unlock CCGAMES – 5 x Minutes of Triple Wins

– 5 x Minutes of Triple Wins LUCKYDUCKY – 10x Minutes of Super Luck

– 10x Minutes of Super Luck RELEASE – 250 Power

– 250 Power UPDATE – 5 x Minutes of Triple Power

– 5 x Minutes of Triple Power HYPE – Free Hype Gift

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive codes in-game.

How to Redeem Codes

Much like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes is as easy as 1-2-3. If you’re still unsure, simply follow the steps below:

Firstly, launch Rock Mine Simulator on Roblox.

Then, tap on the small blue bird ‘Codes’ Twitter icon on the right-hand side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

Next, in the text box, copy and paste a code from the list above.

Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your Roblox account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the latest Rock Mine Simulator codes. For more, here’s the latest Pickaxe Mining Simulator and Bitcoin Miner codes. Or if you’d prefer, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts