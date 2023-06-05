Rock Mine Simulator Codes
Hit gold with the latest codes!
Mining games have always proven to be quite popular, but it was only until a certain sandbox title launched back in 2011 that the rulebook was entirely re-written. Of course, Minecraft deserves many plaudits for shaking up the whole formula, and Rock Mine Simulator over on Roblox owes a debt to Mojang’s cultural phenomenon. Still, if you’re looking for a mine ’em up to scratch that ol’ Minecraft itch, then you can’t go wrong with this title. So, if you’re wondering what the latest Rock Mine Simulator codes are right now, here’s everything you need to know.
All Working Rock Mine Simulator Codes
Here are all the active codes you can use to redeem for free in-game items:
- ROCK – 1 x Free Rebirth
- MINER – Desert Zone Unlock
- CCGAMES – 5 x Minutes of Triple Wins
- LUCKYDUCKY – 10x Minutes of Super Luck
- RELEASE – 250 Power
- UPDATE – 5 x Minutes of Triple Power
- HYPE – Free Hype Gift
All Expired Codes
At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive codes in-game.
How to Redeem Codes
Much like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes is as easy as 1-2-3. If you’re still unsure, simply follow the steps below:
- Firstly, launch Rock Mine Simulator on Roblox.
- Then, tap on the small blue bird ‘Codes’ Twitter icon on the right-hand side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).
- Next, in the text box, copy and paste a code from the list above.
- Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your Roblox account. Enjoy!
And with that, we conclude our guide on all the latest Rock Mine Simulator codes. For more, here’s the latest Pickaxe Mining Simulator and Bitcoin Miner codes. Or if you’d prefer, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.
About the author
- All Roblox Ohio Codes (May 2023)
- Roblox Realm of Champions Codes
- All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- Roblox Anime Army Codes
- Roblox Farmstead Codes