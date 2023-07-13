All Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox (July 2023)

With the monumental success of Minecraft, it was only a matter of time before similar mine-’em-up experiences tunnelled their way to Roblox. Case in point: Pickaxe Mining Simulator is possibly one of the most popular Minecraft-like games on the entire platform. If you’re here, you’re probably on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? The good news is, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.
All Working Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Pickaxe Mining Simulator right now:
- twitter — 5-minute Boost (New)
- goodbye — 1 hour 2x Double Damage (New)
- super25klikes — 1 free Boost (New)
- update10 — 30 minutes 2x Double Damage (New)
- update9 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals (New)
- update8 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals (New)
- update7 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals (New)
- update6 — 30 minutes 2x Crystals (New)
- update5 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals
- release — 1k Crystal and a Pickaxe
- visits8m — 30 minutes of 2x Double Damage
- update4 — 30 minutes of 2x Double Damage
- visits2m – 30 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost
- woo5000likes – Free boost
- release – 1,000 Crystals
- update2 – 15 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost
- update1 – 10 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost
All Expired Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox
At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator. Nice!
How to Redeem Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- Firstly, boot up Pickaxe Mining Simulator in Roblox.
- Then, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the left-hand side.
- Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon.
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list up above. Be mindful that letters are case-sensitive.
- Hit ‘Submit’ and enjoy your newly acquired freebies. You’re most welcome!
Why Are My Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes Not Working?
If you’re trying to enter Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes and are receiving an error message or your codes aren’t working, they may be expired. Many Roblox codes expire very quickly, so you want to enter them as soon as they go live. Also, double-check your spelling. A misspelled code won’t redeem properly, and some of the codes have complicated names.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Pickaxe Mining Simulator
Outside of Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes, there are a few other ways that you can earn rewards and free goodies in the game. For starters, if you follow the game on Twitter, you can get a 10% gem bonus. You can also join the community Discord server to stay on top of updates and game changes that can affect how much you can earn.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox right now. For more, here’s a rundown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me, as well as codes guides on Dragon Blox, Da Hood, Ultra Unfair, Restaurant Tycoon 2, and Blox Fruits.