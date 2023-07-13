All Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox (July 2023)

With the monumental success of Minecraft, it was only a matter of time before similar mine-’em-up experiences tunnelled their way to Roblox. Case in point: Pickaxe Mining Simulator is possibly one of the most popular Minecraft-like games on the entire platform. If you’re here, you’re probably on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? The good news is, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.

All Working Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Pickaxe Mining Simulator right now:

twitter — 5-minute Boost (New)

— 5-minute Boost goodbye — 1 hour 2x Double Damage (New)

— 1 hour 2x Double Damage super25klikes — 1 free Boost (New)

— 1 free Boost update10 — 30 minutes 2x Double Damage (New)

— 30 minutes 2x Double Damage update9 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals (New)

— 15 minutes 2x Crystals update8 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals (New)

— 15 minutes 2x Crystals update7 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals (New)

— 15 minutes 2x Crystals update6 — 30 minutes 2x Crystals (New)

— 30 minutes 2x Crystals update5 — 15 minutes 2x Crystals

— 15 minutes 2x Crystals release — 1k Crystal and a Pickaxe

— 1k Crystal and a Pickaxe visits8m — 30 minutes of 2x Double Damage

— 30 minutes of 2x Double Damage update4 — 30 minutes of 2x Double Damage

— 30 minutes of 2x Double Damage visits2m – 30 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost

– 30 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost woo5000likes – Free boost

– Free boost release – 1,000 Crystals

– 1,000 Crystals update2 – 15 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost

– 15 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost update1 – 10 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost

All Expired Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator. Nice!

How to Redeem Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Pickaxe Mining Simulator in Roblox. Then, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the left-hand side. Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon. In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list up above. Be mindful that letters are case-sensitive. Hit ‘Submit’ and enjoy your newly acquired freebies. You’re most welcome!

Why Are My Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to enter Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes and are receiving an error message or your codes aren’t working, they may be expired. Many Roblox codes expire very quickly, so you want to enter them as soon as they go live. Also, double-check your spelling. A misspelled code won’t redeem properly, and some of the codes have complicated names.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Pickaxe Mining Simulator

Outside of Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes, there are a few other ways that you can earn rewards and free goodies in the game. For starters, if you follow the game on Twitter, you can get a 10% gem bonus. You can also join the community Discord server to stay on top of updates and game changes that can affect how much you can earn.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox right now.