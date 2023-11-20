Can You Romance Erina in Persona 5 Tactica? Answered

Erina is one of several new characters introduced in Persona 5 Tactica. This fiery and rebellious girl will accompany the Phantom Thieves as they free the Kingdom from Marie’s tyrannical rule. Some players may even grow fond of her and may be interested in romancing this character.

Persona 5 Tactica Erina Romance Explained

Unfortunately, you cannot romance Erina in Persona 5 Tactica. In fact, you cannot establish any romantic relationship with anyone in this spin-off game. Unlike the original Persona 5, there are no traditional social link bonds, and it is replaced with Party Talk.

New Party Talks will appear as you progress through the main story, and you can learn various new things about the world and the characters. Erina will make frequent appearances in numerous Party Talks, where she will share her feelings and plans.

The closest thing to romance in Persona 5 Tactica can be found in The Ideal Marriage Party Talk. The Phantom Thieves will discuss what kind of person they consider an ideal partner, and Joker will be given a chance to share his preferences.

Sadly, the choices only consist of the Phantom Thieves members, and Erina is not included on the list. You can watch a short cutscene where your chosen partner appears in their marriage outfit, but you can also opt not to pick anyone.

One thing is certain: Erina is not a potential romantic partner, and you won’t see any romantic scenes with her. It makes sense, considering the true identity of the rebellion leader. I won’t go into detail since it is a heavy spoiler, but you will discover the truth once you completed several Kingdoms.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can romance Erina. For more Persona 5 Tactica content, you can check out related links below this post. I also recommend reading our guide on the best skill to get for every character!