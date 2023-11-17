The beginning of Persona 5 Tactica restricts what you can do to a significant degree. It’s particularly important to prioritize certain Skills over others during the first Kingdom since you get so few GP points early on. Having the right Skills can be the deciding factor for a lot of these early fights. Here are the best skills to get first for every character in Persona 5 Tactica.

Joker

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Maeiha

First, it’s highly beneficial to grab an AOE skill capable of removing multiple enemies’ cover, so Joker’s Maeiha is perfect. Maeiha costs 10 GP points to get and is available right from the beginning of the game. Medium area Skills such as Maeiha are great for their ability to remove multiple enemies from Cover. For instance, you can use Joker’s Maeiha on three enemies, which will then allow the next party member to chain three One More attacks on each one.

Despair Boost

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Joker’s Despair Boost Skill is another great beginning Skill to get. Despair Boost slightly increases the damage of all Eiha Skills, which will be a good help when doing those AOE attacks.

HP/SP Boost

Jacks of all trades such as Joker are also ideal for getting the HP and SP boost Skills on the right-hand tree, especially since they only cost 10 GP each.

Morgana

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Dia

Morgana is one of the only characters early on with accessibility to healing thanks to his Dia Skill. You’ll really want to get Dia early on considering how tough the start first Kingdom of Persona 5 Tactica can be. It’s highly advised you have at least one party member with healing capabilities per battle, making Dia one of the best early skills to get.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Magaru

Magaru is useful for its Sweep ability. Sweep pushes targets away and even off of rafters and platforms rendering them Cover-less and vulnerable. In fact, some Quests require Morgana’s Sweep in order to successfully line up One-More attacks.

Erina

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Emergency Support

Emergency Support is one of the very first healing Skills you can get in the game. Though it only heals a slight amount of HP compared to Morgana’s Dia, you’ll want it as another backup heal Skill in those tense situations.

HP Boost/SP Boost

Erina is another good all-rounder party member. Like with Joker, it’s good to invest 10 points on the HP/SP Skills on the far right of the Skill menu so the whole party gets their HP/SP benefits after All-Out Attacks.

Ann

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Agilao

Ann is the worst melee character in the game, so put her on mage duty. Her Burn-based attacks are easily some of the most deadly in the game, so focus your GP on her fire Skills. Agilao is particularly powerful early on since it deals medium damage and inflicts Burn, an ailment that drains the enemy’s HP after every turn.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Burn Boost

Double down on Ann’s magical prowess with the Burn Boost Skill. Burn Boost increases damage of all Agi (fire) Skills. Ann can become the most powerful mage in the game if you give her the right sub-Personas, so make the most of her fire magic with these skills.

Ryuji

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Attack Master

Whenever you see an automatic Skill like this one, go for it immediately. For example, Ryuji’s Attack Master applies automatic Tarukaja at the start of battle. Tarukaja is a buff that increases attack for three turns. Ryuji is one of the game’s best melee fighters, so Attack-oriented Skills are vital to a good Ryuji build.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Over Powered

Another good attack-based Skill is Over Powered. This skill raises Ryuji’s attack when Charge is active. Attack buffs can stack, so you can make Ryuji a close-range beast pretty early on where he’s able to one-shot enemies.

Haru

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Beat Synergy+

Haru actually has the highest melee stat in the game, though lacks high HP like Ryuji has. Haru’s attack prowess means you should focus on her melee Skills. Beat Synergy in particular is good for the whole party since it moderately raises attack for all allies. A party including both Ryuji and Haru results in a melee bloodbath.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Diamrita

Due to Haru’s lower HP, it’s good to get her healing Skill Diamrita. It’s doubly recommended you get this because it can cure ailments on top of moderately recovering HP.

Makoto

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Beat Synergy+

Even though Makoto is more of a jack of all trades, she does have high HP and good melee. You can use her as your DPS in the absence of Ryuji and Haru. You can’t go wrong with Beat Synergy+ as a first Skill for Makoto since it moderately raises attack for all allies.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Media

But we really like her Media Skill because it heals the HP of all allies, not just one. Media is a rare Skill to come by, so this makes Makoto a specialist; don’t pass this Skill up.

Yusuke

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Speed Master

Yusuke is your speed specialist. One of the first Skills you can get for him is Speed Master, which grants automatic Sukukaja at the start of battle for him. As we said, always get the automatic Skills immediately; they’re that amazingly useful.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Trigger Synergy+

Even though Yusuke is better at melee than guns, he has the Trigger Synergy+ Skill which moderately rases the ranged attack for all allies. He’s the only one with this particular Skill, so it’s a must-have for all your ranged needs.

Futaba

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Active Support

Futaba’s Skill tree is more linear than other party members. She only has seven Skills total, so just get the first Skill you can afford, which will be Active Support. Her Skills are extremely expensive, so it’s pretty straightforward to figure out what Skills to choose.

Those are the best skills to get first for every character in Persona 5 Tactica. Do you need help with a particularly tricky Quest requiring only one turn? Then check out our handy guide. And for general tips and tricks on all things Persona 5 Tactica, check out our extensive coverage here on Twinfinite.