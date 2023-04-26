Can You Play Honkai: Star Rail on Steam Deck? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

With the advent of Valve’s unique handheld, the majority of modern big budget games can now be played portably. But while Steam’s pocket-sized system can run most games, there are a few that are incompatible with the hardware. With that in mind, you may be pondering the question: Can you play Honkai Star Rail on Steam Deck? Well, worry not as we’ve got your back. Below, we’ll answer that very question. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Is Honkai Star Rail Playable on the Steam Deck?

Officially, no, you can’t play Honkai Steam Rail on the Steam Deck. That’s because the title is not available on Steam’s digital storefront and as a consequence, it’s not a Steam Deck verified game.

Adding even more complications, much like its Genshin Impact predecessor, Honkai Star Rail has in-built anti cheat software that doesn’t gel well with the Steam Deck’s Linux operating system.

However, there is a workaround, though it’s quite a heavy lift. Essentially, if you install Windows onto your Steam Deck, it’s possible to dual boot the game, which is a way of playing the RPG on Valve’s handheld. It’s far from ideal, and it sounds like a bit of a chore, but it’s doable.

Really, if you’re desperate to play Honkai: Star Rail portably, we’d suggest downloading the mobile version of the game, which has full parity with the PC release.

So, that about wraps up our guide for today. We hope this helped to answer your query: Can you play Honkai Star Rail on Steam Deck? For more, here are our top tips and tricks for beginners. Alternatively, you can take a gander at our other coverage down below.

Related Posts