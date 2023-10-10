Can You Play Honkai: Star Rail for Free on PS5? Answered

Honkai: Star Rail will become available on PlayStation 5, but some fans may be confused about the price tag attached to the game. The title was originally released as a free-to-play RPG on PC and mobile devices, but now players must pay to play HSR on PS5. Hold your horses; that’s not actually true. The game is still F2P, and this guide can explain this topic in detail.

HSR PS5 Pre-Order Bundle Explained

You can play HSR for free on PS5, but you have a chance to purchase the pre-order bundle, which costs $9.99. Besides allowing you to pre-download the game before the release date, you can also receive these items:

Star Rail Pass x 2

Credit x 150,000

Adventure Logs x 80

Sparse Aether x 50

Trick Snack x 10

Diet Fried Rice x 10

Bottled Soda x 10

Life Transmitter x 10

Traveler’s Guide x 10

Refined Aether x 10

Lost Crystal x 5

Not only that, but HoYoverse also holds a pre-registration reward event. If the number of players who buy the PS5 pre-order bundle reaches certain thresholds, all Trailblazers across all platforms will receive rewards through the in-game mail.

More than 100,000 pre-registrations : Credit ×10,000

: Credit ×10,000 More than 300,000 pre-registrations : Adventure Log ×5

: Adventure Log ×5 More than 600,000 pre-registrations : Condensed Aether ×5

: Condensed Aether ×5 More than 1,000,000 pre-registrations: 4-star Light Cone, The Seriousness of Breakfast (Erudition) ×1

Unless you have a lot of money to spare and want to support HoYoverse, I don’t recommend buying this bundle. It’s better to purchase the Nameless Glory battle pass, which gives you 680 Stellar Jades, 1,240,000 Credits, and more. If you have $20, you can even get the Nameless Medal battle pass, which offers an extra 200 Stellar Jades and two player icons.

If you decide not to buy the Honkai: Star Rail pre-order bundle on PS5, you can still get free rewards by redeeming these codes. HoYoverse usually releases new codes during live streams before the release of new updates. If you don’t have time to watch long videos, you can visit our code page regularly to obtain your free rewards.