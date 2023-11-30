Can You Continue Playing After the Morphic Pool in BG3? Explained

There are several sections in Baldur’s Gate 3 when the game will advance, that warn players ahead of time. However, the game still continues after each. Players will get this message before heading into the Morphic Pool, but it can be confusing to determine if the game continues after you enter.

Be aware that there might be slight spoilers ahead for the end of Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens After the Morphic Pool in BG3?

The simple answer is no; there isn’t any option to play once the story ends. After the Morphic Pool section, you have completed Baldur’s Gate 3, and the game ends there. Unlike the previous warning about points of no return, this one is final, and your journey will actually end.

This warning needs to be taken very seriously, and everything you still want to accomplish or experience will have to be done now, or you’ll need a whole new playthrough to do it. However, you can always keep a manual save before the Morphic Pool you can return to, as the game doesn’t delete your character or anything.

Heading into the Morphic Pools also signifies your last chance to rework your party composition to how you wish. However, all characters will likely play a role in how your ending plays out. This will be your last few fights as well, so it will be time to use all of the powerful scrolls you’ve been hoarding this whole time. If the game is ending anyway, it’s high time to go completely nuclear on the final boss and any smaller threats that get in the way.

It’s unlikely that Larian Studios will include a playable epilogue of the game at this point, so it truly seems that the Morphic Pools are the definitive end. If this does change through mods or future content, we will keep you informed, though. For help getting to this point in BG3, check out our guides linked below.