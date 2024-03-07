There’s nothing more annoying than sinking your teeth into a game, only to run out of levels to play. Sometimes it’s due to having no lives left, while in other cases they may be locked behind progression or paywalls. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get new levels in Bluey: Let’s Play.

How to Unlock More Bluey: Let’s Play Levels

The only way to unlock more levels in Bluey: Let’s Play is to pay for them on your device’s App Store.

Yes, only the first few levels come free when downloading Bluey: Let’s Play. More specifically, only the first two worlds on the map, the kitchen and the backyard, come with the game when you download it for free. All other levels will cost you real-world money.

That said, you don’t buy each level pack individually. Instead, you pay for an overall subscription that gives you access to all premium levels and playable characters, instead of buying them separately. Subscriptions are for either one month or one year, based on which option you choose.

Image Source: Budge Studios via Twinfinite

How Much Do New Bluey: Let’s Play Levels Cost?

The prices for subscriptions that give you access to more Bluey: Let’s Play levels are as follows:

Subscription Type Price One Month $6.99 One Year $9.99

The only way to purchase a subscription is as an in-app purchase. This is available on whichever mobile app store you use, either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It’ll then go down as a recurring payment, so don’t forget to turn off automatic renewal if you only want it as a one-off.

That’s everything you need to know about getting new levels in the Bluey mobile game. For more on the latest mobile games, check out the best units in Last War: Survival Game and how to become a secret agent in BitLife.