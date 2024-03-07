Progressing through the zombie-slaying levels of Last War: Survival Game is no easy feat. The game went viral for its marketing campaign, and requires you to drag a fleet of units as they defeat endless hordes of the undead. To get through harder levels and boss fights, you’ll need to know what the best units in Last War: Survival game are.

Best Last War: Survival Game Units

The best units in Last War: Survival Game are Mason, Gump, and Kimberly. If you’re first starting out in the game, they’re the ones you unlock early and get very familiar with in those early hours.

Mason is the first premium unit you get in Last War: Survival Game. He comes in the form of two gunners driving a military van, armed with a railgun. As an SSR level unit with good attacking stats and solid ranged firepower, it’s always a good choice for the back row of your troupe.

Gump is next, a flamethrower-wielding unit who’s best placed on the front row. He has a slightly lower attacking stat but can withstand more damage. His flamethrower also provides a base layer of damage to incoming zombies, so your more powerful units can finish them off.

Kimberly is another excellent choice, as the first truly premium unit you come across. Her stats tower above the rest, with nearly 400,000 HP and over 23,000 attack. That said, you’ll have to grind out to find ten Kimberly Shards to unlock her, or fork out real money to expedite the process and instantly obtain her.

Image Source: First Fun via Twinfinite

How to Get More Units

The only way to get more base units during a level of Last War: Survival Game is to run over the correct powerups. As an endless scroller where all you can do during military levels is move your units to boost their stats or spawn more in, this is the main method for regular units.

When it comes to premium named fighters like those listed above, you get them by playing through story levels and completing objectives. The game is very linear in the first few hours as you’re introduced to the main players, including the fighters listed above. Playing through the core missions and clearing objectives shown on the bottom-left of the screen will net you all the premium fighters you need.

How to Equip Units in Last War: Survival Game

You can’t customize your units in every single level of Last War: Survival Game. Instead, it’s only an option for certain exfiltration missions that net you extra resources, not core story levels.

Select a mission from the hub world and press to start it.

Before it begins, you’ll see a grid containing a fixed number of open slots, and your available units in a bar at the bottom.

Tap a unit from the bottom bar to move it onto a corresponding slot on the grid.

Press Battle when all are equipped to begin the level!

That's everything you need to know about the best units in Last War: Survival Game.