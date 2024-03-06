Block Blast Levels Guide – How to Get Crowns

It’s one of the most popular mobile games in the world right now, but do you need some help completing Block Blast levels? Rather than operating on a linear structure, your goal is to constantly get a new high score by completing Tetris-style combinations. Here are some tips on how to get more Crowns and earn a high score in Block Blast!

How to Get High Scores in Block Blast

Image Source: Hungry Studio via Twinfinite

The only way to get a higher score in Block Blast is to clear more rows and columns to get Crowns.

In many ways, Block Blast is very similar to Tetris. Your job is to add blocks to the ongoing board, with you getting three new ones each round. Then drag them across to fit them onto the board, finding spare slots to fit them in. When you’ve filled blocks across a full row or column, it disappears and you get points.

This goes on until you can’t make a move anymore, at which point your score (measured in Crowns) is tallied and you get an overall score.

Block Blast Tips

Our main tip for Block Blast is to take your time before making a move. While it may be easy to put a block in the first suitable slot you find, there’s often a more ideal option elsewhere. Fortunately, you can drag your current tile across the board and a shadow displays to show where it would land.

Be patient and use trial and error to see all the options you have available, and which one may clear a line. A row or column goes fluorescent if it can be completed when dropping it off, so move a tile around until you see that.

Crucially, you can’t undo a move once you’ve placed the tile. All moves are permanent, so one wrong move could spell the end of a successful run!

That's all for our tips on completing levels in Block Blast and getting a new high score.