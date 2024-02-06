Best Black Swan Build In Honkai Star Rail

Black Swan in the new five-star unit introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you manage to obtain the Memokeeper from the limited-time banner, you can check out this handy guide to find out the best build for her.

How to Build Black Swan in HSR

Black Swan follows the Path of Nihility and has a Wind element. Like Kafka, she can apply DoT on enemies, and her damage can increase depending on the Arcana stacks the opponent has accumulated.

Light Cone: Reforged Remembrance Alternative: Patience Is All You Need, Incessant Rain, Eyes of the Prey, Good Night and Sleep Well, or Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Relics: Prisoner in Deep Confinement Body: Effect Hit Rate Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Planar Sphere: Wind DMG Bonus or ATK% Link Rope: ATK%

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

As usual, Black Swan’s signature Light Cone, Reforged Remembrance, is the best gear for her. This item can increase her Effect Hit Rate by 40 percent, which is important since her kit revolves around applying DoT. She can also gain stacks of Prophet, which can boost her ATK and let her DoT ignore the target’s DEF.

The Prisoner in Deep Confinement set is the best Relic for DoT units like Black Swan. Besides boosting her ATK, this equipment lets her ignore six percent of the enemy’s DEF for every DoT the target enemy is afflicted with.

For Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise set on Black Swan. This gear increases her Effect Hit Rate by 10 percent and her ATK up to 25 percent.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Black Swan’s E2, Weep Not For Me, My Lamb. When an enemy afflicted with Arcana is killed, other opponents adjacent to it will get six Arcana stacks. This Eidolon can greatly increase Black Swan’s AoE damage.

When upgrading Black Swan’s Traces, you should prioritize her Talent to boost her Arcana damage. Then, you can level up her Ultimate to increase her DoT damage and her Skill to raise the DEF debuff applied to enemies.

That covers everything you need to know about the best build for Black Swan. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can read our post on Firefly’s true identity.