Who Is Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is here! The first major update to a less-than-a-year-old popular RPG brings with it mysteries, adventures, and new characters. There is one girl that everyone is wondering about. So let’s explain who Firefly is in Honkai Star Rail.

Firefly in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Image Source: miHoYo

From the moment she made her first appearance in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 “Crown of the Mundane and Divine” Special Program, all the players keep asking the same question – who is she? The truth is that she is still an enigma.

Despite her cute looks and obvious charm and charisma, Firefly seems to be hiding a secret. For example, no one can figure out her origin. She first says that she’s from Penacony, but later claims she’s a refugee. Neither seems to be true.

Let’s see what her storyline quest in Honkai Star Rail looks like, and maybe that can eventually make some things clearer. There are two parts of her story and things don’t end too well for Firefly.

Firefly Quest #1 Honkai Star Rail

First, once you enter Dreamscape, you will go through several events in the main quest called “Sleepless Night”. When you meet Dr Edward, your task is to check out a possible incident happening in the plaza. There you will find two brutes who are bullying Firefly and calling her a “stowaway”.

When she sees you, she asks for your help and then a fight occurs. Prepare for a battle and subdue the people who cornered Firefly. After that, you meet Gallagher and learn that he is the head of security and these two are his men. He tells you that Firefly was suspicious to them, but you dismiss that since the report suggests that the suspect is a silver-haired man.

To thank you for saving her, Firefly invites you to go with her on a tour around town. During your walk, she tells you that she works for The Family, but she isn’t very convincing.

Firefly Quest #2 Honkai Star Rail

Things are getting a little clearer during the “Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne” quest. Firefly invites you to follow her to the secret hideout near the border of Golden Hour, where The Family plans to build Dreamscape. After a series of puzzles and tutorials, you finally make your way to the roof of the building, where she is waiting for you.

After admiring the location and telling you she likes it because it’s away from the city’s noise and traffic, she finally admits something about herself. Firefly reveals that she’s actually an illegal immigrant in Dreamscape and that her home in Penacony is destroyed.

She also tells you that she suffers from something called Entropy Loss Syndrome. That’s basically a disorder that makes people not tell the difference between reality and dreams. At the end of this confession, Firefly reveals that she is after the Watchmaker’s Legacy.

Firefly Quest #3 Honkai Star Rail

In your final quest with Firefly, as you prepare to enter The Reverie, Sparkle appears and you both find yourself sent to the Memory Zone. After passing through several passages, a boss appears. You have to fight him, and Black Swan will help you to defeat him.

When you emerge victorious, you suddenly find yourself back in the real world. You meet with your crew and decide to go back to the Memory Zone to find and help Firefly.

Black Swan and Acheron help you find the right way, but things go wrong. As soon as you locate her, the boss you previously defeated appears out of nowhere, hits Firefly, and stabs her. She dies and falls into the sea, slowly fading away…

That wraps up the story of Firefly in Honkai Star Rail. The impression remains that we wanted to know even more about this mysterious girl. A tragic set of circumstances prevented that from happening.