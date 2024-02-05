As you travel towards Penacony you will no doubt want to be prepared for what is in store for you there. Before you can unlock Pencony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 there are a few things you need to complete first! Read on to find out what level you need to be for Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0: How to Unlock Pencony

To join in the adventures on the planet of Pencony you will have to explore previous areas first. As an intrepid Trailblazer, you have missions and chapters to complete before you can move on to the next. You must reach level 34 before you can unlock the mission ‘Long Day’s Journey Into The Night’. This mission will lead you to Pencony.

Below we have a full list of the places and chapters you need to journey through before you can enter Pencony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Area Chapter Missions Herta Space Station Today Is Yesterday’s Tomorrow Chaos in the Deep

Eye of the Storm

A Moment of Peace

Lingering Shadows

Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta

The Voyage Continues

Drifting Between the Stars Jarilo-VI In The Withering Wintry Night

In The Sweltering Morning Sun A Grand Cool Adventure

Travelers on a Winter Night

Everwinter Night

You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide

Hide-And-Seek

The Eighth and Final Rule

Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge Xianzhou Luofu Windswept Wanderlust

Topclouded Towerthrust

Karminc Clouds Faded, War Banners Folded An Invitation Without Proffer

Amidst the Mara-Struck

Devising Strategems

Scattered Memories of Hooded Past

The Hound Chases the Fox

Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung

New Friends Bring New Joy

Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana

Wood Sprouts Snew, Fate Tilts Askew

Trauil Amidst Turmoil

Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns

Desolate Depths of Despair

Dragon Mislay, Dreams Astray

Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained

A Dragon Gallant, It’s Ocean Distant

Demise of Immortality, Finale of Calamity

Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead

Once you have reached level 34 and completed the required chapters, you will unlock Pencony.