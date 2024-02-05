As you travel towards Penacony you will no doubt want to be prepared for what is in store for you there. Before you can unlock Pencony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 there are a few things you need to complete first! Read on to find out what level you need to be for Honkai Star Rail 2.0.
Honkai Star Rail 2.0: How to Unlock Pencony
To join in the adventures on the planet of Pencony you will have to explore previous areas first. As an intrepid Trailblazer, you have missions and chapters to complete before you can move on to the next. You must reach level 34 before you can unlock the mission ‘Long Day’s Journey Into The Night’. This mission will lead you to Pencony.
Below we have a full list of the places and chapters you need to journey through before you can enter Pencony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:
|Area
|Chapter
|Missions
|Herta Space Station
|Today Is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|Chaos in the Deep
Eye of the Storm
A Moment of Peace
Lingering Shadows
Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta
The Voyage Continues
Drifting Between the Stars
|Jarilo-VI
|In The Withering Wintry Night
In The Sweltering Morning Sun
|A Grand Cool Adventure
Travelers on a Winter Night
Everwinter Night
You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide
Hide-And-Seek
The Eighth and Final Rule
Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge
|Xianzhou Luofu
|Windswept Wanderlust
Topclouded Towerthrust
Karminc Clouds Faded, War Banners Folded
|An Invitation Without Proffer
Amidst the Mara-Struck
Devising Strategems
Scattered Memories of Hooded Past
The Hound Chases the Fox
Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung
New Friends Bring New Joy
Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana
Wood Sprouts Snew, Fate Tilts Askew
Trauil Amidst Turmoil
Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns
Desolate Depths of Despair
Dragon Mislay, Dreams Astray
Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained
A Dragon Gallant, It’s Ocean Distant
Demise of Immortality, Finale of Calamity
Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead
Once you have reached level 34 and completed the required chapters, you will unlock Pencony.