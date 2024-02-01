It’s hard to believe the superb gacha turn-based RPG, Honkai Star Rail, isn’t even a year old. And yet, here we are in February of 2024 with the first major update for the game.

We don’t have long to wait for update 2.0 and we’re excited to share the details of this anticipated release with you. Celebrate with our Honkai Star Rail 2.0 release time countdown.

Release Time Countdown for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The official release time for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is February 5th, 10 PM EST. For those in the UK, Honkai Star Rail 2.0 releases on February 6th, 3 AM GMT.

Based on HoYoverse’s track record for past updates, we can expect there to be little to no delays, with server downtime of around five hours starting at 2.0’s scheduled release time. Honkai Star Rail’s last update in December followed this exact pattern, so it’s likely to continue with update 2.0.

What to Expect with Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Update 2.0 will feature three new playable characters: Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha. Check out Honkai Star Rail’s official character introduction here:

Character Introduction | Black Swan



You seem to be in high spirits. What would you like to know today?



Mind reading… That's an area I have not explored before. Collecting and keeping precious memories hold more value to a Memokeeper. However… Though I don't know how to read… pic.twitter.com/md4rD3HVok — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) February 1, 2024

In addition to some new characters, Update 2.0 features a new planet to explore called Penacony. This place is nicknamed “The Planet of Festivities” for its hedonist culture and fun activities.

Image Source: HoYoverse

The Hoyolab official site lists a ton of new events and improvements to the overall game as a consequence of Update 2.0. Below are just some of the new story content and events from Update 2.0:

Trailblaze Mission: Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Permanent)

Companion Mission: Masquerade Duet (Permanent)

8 new Event Warps

Limited-time Penacony Food Fest Event

A number of small new Missions

We also have a list of quality-of-life improvements for 2.0 from their Voice of the Galaxy newsletter. The Relic System is getting a huge optimization update mostly improving filters and menus. And for those complaining about the map, navigation is getting optimized with updates to the Holographic Overview including some 3D maps.

A new event timeline feature will be added to the game called Fate’s Atlas. If you get stuck in these games like I do, Fate’s Atlas will tell you how to unlock certain event requirements.

Image Source: miHoYo

That’s everything to know about the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 release time. Tune in to Twinfinite for more Honkai Star Rail news, codes and guides for Update 2.0 and beyond!