All Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Banners

The premier turn-based RPG gotcha game is approaching its first major update with Version 2.0. Honkai Star Rail 2.0 releases February 5th EST and it features a new planet to explore with heavy story emphasis. A new planet brings with it new playable characters, and you know what that means, new banners. Here are all the Honkai Star Rail banners that will be available in Version 2.0.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Phase 1 Banners

Phase 1 begins along with the launch of 2.0 on February 5th EST and ends on February 29th. There are a total of four banners available to warp (pull) throughout phase 1. Two of these banners are characters and two are Light Cones (weapons). This information is sourced from the official Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0 Content Review posted on HoYolab.

Character Banners

Two new characters are featured in Phase 1, these are the 5-star Black Swan and 4-star Misha.

Ripples in Reflection: Black Swan (5-Star character, Wind, The Nihility), Misha (4-Star character, Ice, The Destruction), Tingyun (4-Star character, Lightning, The Harmony), and Guinaifen (4-Star character, Fire, The Nihility).

Epochal Spectrum: Dan Heng-Imbibitor Lunae (5-Star character, Imaginary, The Destruction), Misha (4-Star character, Ice, The Destruction), Tingyun (4-Star character, Lightning, The Harmony), and Guinaifen (4-Star character, Fire, The Nihility).

Light Cone Banners

Two new Light Cones are featured in Phase 1, these are the 5-star Reforged Remembrance and 4-star Indelible Promise.

Brilliant Fixation: Reforged Remembrance (5-Star Light Cone, The Nihility), Indelible Promise (4-Star Light Cone, The Destruction), Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-Star Light Cone, The Harmony), and Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat (4-Star Light Cone, The Nihility).

Bygone Reminence: Brighter Than the Sun (5-Star Light Cone, The Destruction), Indelible Promise (4-Star Light Cone, The Destruction), Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-Star Light Cone, The Harmony), and Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat (4-Star Light Cone, The Nihility).

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Phase 2 Banners

Phase 2 starts on 2/29 and ends on 3/26. Like Phase 1, Phase 2 includes a total of four banners: two character banners, and two Light Cone banners.

Character Banners

Phase 2 includes just one new character to pull from, 5-star Sparkle. Here are the two character banners during Phase 2.

Sparkling Splendor: Sparkle (5-Star character, Quantum, The Harmony), Sampo (4-Star character, Wind, The Nihility), Qingque (4-Star character, Quantum, The Erudition), and Hanya (4-Star character, Physical, The Harmony).

Swirl of Heavenly Spear: Jing Yuan (5-Star character, Lightning, The Erudition), Sampo (4-Star character, Wind, The Nihility), Qingque (4-Star character, Quantum, The Erudition), and Hanya (4-Star character, Physical, The Harmony).

Light Cone Banners

Only one new Light Cone is featured in Phase 1, this is the 5-star Earthly Escapade.

Brilliant Fixation: Earthly Escapade (5-Star Light Cone, The Harmony), Under the Blue Sky (4-Star Light Cone, The Destruction), Geniuses’ Repose (4-Star Light Cone, The Erudition), and Planetary Rendevouz (4-Star Light Cone, The Harmony).

Bygone Reminence: Before Dawn (5-Star Light Cone, The Erudition), Under the Blue Sky (4-Star Light Cone, The Destruction), Geniuses’ Repose (4-Star Light Cone, The Erudition), and Planetary Rendevouz (4-Star Light Cone, The Harmony).

In total, Honkai Star Rail 2.0 features eight banners. There are three brand-new playable characters and three new Light Cones as part of Version 2.0.

That sums up all the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Banners. Want to pull these banners without paying real money? Check out our guide on how to get free pulls in Honkai Star Rail. Also, be sure to countdown with us as we prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 release!