Honkai Star Rail Sparkle’s Kit & Eidolons

Sparkle is the newest support unit introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you are interested in obtaining her, you should read our handy guide to understand her kit and Eidolons.

HSR Sparkle’s Kit

Sparkle is a five-star support character who follows the Path of Harmony and has a Quantum element. Besides buffing allies, she is also capable of regenerating Skill Points. Here is her full kit:

Basic Attack – Monodrama Sparkle deals Quantum damage equal to 50 percent of her ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Dreamdiver Sparkle buffs an ally’s CRIT DMG by 18 percent of Sparkle’s CRIT DMG plus an extra 8 percent for one turn. This Skill will also advance the ally’s action forward by 50 percent. She won’t receive the Action Advance buff when she uses this ability on herself.

Ultimate – The Hero with a Thousand Faces Sparkle recovers four Skill Points for allies and grants them the Cipher effect. Every ally with this effect increases the damage dealt by Sparkle’s Talent by an additional 6 percent per stack for two turns.

Talent – Red Herring The maximum number of Skill Points increases by two when Sparkle is on the field. When an ally uses one Skill Point, all allies’ DMG will get buffed by 3 percent for two turns; this effect can stack up to three times.

Technique – Unreliable Narrator Sparkle can grant Stealth to all allies for 20 seconds, which lets them remain undetected by enemies. When entering battle while in Stealth, the team will recover one Skill point.

Bonus Trace 1 – Nocturne Increases all allies’ CRIT Rate by 5 percent, and when there are 1/2/3 Quantum characters on the team, all allies deal 5/15/30 percent more Quantum damage.

Bonus Trace 2 – Almanac After using Sparkle’s Basic attack, she will regenerate 10 Energy.

Bonus Trace 3 – Artificial Flower The CRIT DMG Boost effect given by Sparkle’s Skill lasts until the start of the target ally’s next turn.



HSR Sparkle Eidolons

If you plan to spend your Stellar Jades on Sparkle’s copies, you can unlock her Eidolons to receive extra upgrades.

E1 – Suspension of Disbelief The Cipher effect from Sparkle’s Ultimate lasts for one more cycle, and all allies affected by this effect will receive a 25 percent ATK buff.

E2 – Purely Fictitious Each Talent stack lets all allies ignore 8 percent of the target’s DEF.

E3 – Pipedream Increases the level of Sparkle’s Skill by two (maximum upgrade level 15) and the level of her Basic Attack by one (maximum upgrade level 10).

E4 – Life Is a Gamble Sparkle’s Ultimate recovers one more Skill Point, and her Talent will also increase the maximum number of bonus Skill Points up to three.

E5 – Parallax Truth Increases the level of Sparkle’s Ultimate and Talent by two (maximum upgrade Level 15).

E6 – Narrative Polysemy All Skills deal an additional 20 percent CRIT DMG. This buff will apply to all allies with the Cipher effect.



That covers everything you need to know about Sparkle’s kit and Eidolons. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can check out our guide on how to obtain Dr.Ratio for free.