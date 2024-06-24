Become the very best spellcaster around with the best Mage build in Tarisland! The Mage has access to two elemental specializations in Tarisland, Frost and Flame. Those wanting a well-balanced and high DPS experience should look no further than the Flame Mage build. We go into it below!

Best Tarisland Mage Build: Flame Mage

The Flame Mage is the best build for the Mage class in Tarisland as it can deal devastating area of effect and single-target damage, while also being able to easily inflict damage over time effects on your enemies by applying the Heat debuff.

Here are some of the abilities you’ll want to focus on for the Flame Mage:

Thermal Bomb : Imbue the target with Pyro Elements and ignite them. This causes magical damage equal to 5.5% of your attack and lasts for 74 seconds. After this, the target will explode and receive Magic Damage equal to 18% of your attack power, increasing with how much Heat they have accumulated.

: Imbue the target with Pyro Elements and ignite them. This causes magical damage equal to 5.5% of your attack and lasts for 74 seconds. After this, the target will explode and receive Magic Damage equal to 18% of your attack power, increasing with how much Heat they have accumulated. Explosive Fuse : This goes hand-in-hand with Thermal Bomb. After casting Thermal Bomb, Explosive Fuse ignites the target and detonates an explosion after 5.5 seconds. At the same time, any damage you deal adds one Heat point to a tally, to a maximum of 50. After Thermal Bomb detonates, the damage is amplified for each Heat point accumulated.

: This goes hand-in-hand with Thermal Bomb. After casting Thermal Bomb, Explosive Fuse ignites the target and detonates an explosion after 5.5 seconds. At the same time, any damage you deal adds one Heat point to a tally, to a maximum of 50. After Thermal Bomb detonates, the damage is amplified for each Heat point accumulated. Searing Sting: Detonate any stored Pyro Elements in a target, resulting in devastating damage and a 20% increase to Critical Hits.

Image Source: Level Infinite

Best Tarisland Mage Talents

We recommend opting for the Skyfire specialization for your Flame Mage, as it will significantly increase your damage output at the sacrifice of mobility. Taking the above abilities into account, it’s better to focus on these Talents for the Flame Mage:

Heat Catalysis : After casting Thermal Bomb, initiating Skyfire will result in a 33% chance to trigger another instant cast of Skyfire for free. This will maximize your DPS output.

: After casting Thermal Bomb, initiating Skyfire will result in a 33% chance to trigger another instant cast of Skyfire for free. This will maximize your DPS output. Immovable Flame : Your Crit Hot Rate and Crit Damage are increased by 2% for every 0.5 seconds you are stationary. This can stack up to three times. As your mobility is limited, you’ll need to keep your distance and pummel your foes from afar to deal the most damage possible.

: Your Crit Hot Rate and Crit Damage are increased by 2% for every 0.5 seconds you are stationary. This can stack up to three times. As your mobility is limited, you’ll need to keep your distance and pummel your foes from afar to deal the most damage possible. Enhanced Skyfire: You deal an additional 3% to base damage and damage over time effects.

Image Source: Level Infinite

Best Tarisland Mage Ultimates

As your mobility is limited with the Flame Mage build, you’ll want to increase your survivability as much as possible. With that in mind, here are the best Ultimates for this build:

Dimensional Movement : This will increase your mobility significantly, allowing you to teleport to a designated area with 16m.

: This will increase your mobility significantly, allowing you to teleport to a designated area with 16m. Pyro Shield: Engulf yourself in a Flame Shield that will negate all damage equal to 20% of your max HP, lasting 30 seconds. A handy tool for when enemies get a bit too close.

