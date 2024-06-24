We have to be careful when on the run from enemies or in tough combat, that your character has always enough stamina. So if you want to make sure to avoid problems, you’ll have to find out how to get Vigor in Tarisland. Keep reading to find out what you need to know about this bar.

How Do You Get Vigor in Tarisland?

Overall, vigor in Tarisland works much like stamina in other games. When you’re standing still your character will recover vigor automatically. But in the game, you need vigor more than ever, as you will be using it for skills. So, standing still to recover vigor, while free, is not the most efficient method, as you will only recover one point every fifteen minutes. That’s definitely not the best when you are in need.

How to Get Vigor Potions

But that’s not the only method of getting vigor in Tarisland, as you can also think about using a vigor recovery potion. These will automatically give you 50 vigor points, so definitely a much faster and efficient method. But where to find vigor potions? You can find them by:

Finding potions in chests.

Solving quests and getting potions as rewards.

Buying them from the Manual of Destiny Shop for 200 coins each.

You can also acquire specific perks that will allow you to get back Vigor faster, such as a Higher Vigor Cap and Faster Vigor Recharge. Finally, there is one more method to acquire vigor, and that is to go fishing. There are certain types of fish that will give you back some vigor, but only in limited quantities. For example, catching a Silver Dartfish will give you back one small point of vigor, so we might recommend using this only in emergency situations.

