Best TAQ-V Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3’s new weapons are dominating in every lobby, from the MTZ Interceptor to the BAS-B there are so many guns that perform to the highest degree. But we are here to remind you that some of the MW2 weapons should be overlooked. The TAQ-V and its best loadout is perfect for both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Best TAQ-V Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best TAQ-V Attachments

The TAQ-V was once a contender as one of the best weapons in Warzone, its high damage and manageable recoil made it a staple pick for many players. Now that we have moved into a new age, the TAQ weapon platform has birthed stronger weapons like the TAQ Eradicator. However, the old guard is not ready to go out just yet.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Barrel : 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

Like all MW2 weapons their recoil is the main issue to resolve, so to combat it we first use the Lockshot KT85 to drastically mitigate the vertical, horizontal, and general gun kick of the TAQ-V. The 18″ Precision-6 Barrel is perfect for Warzone upping our damage and range to ensure we can take any gunfight regardless of distance. As our last stability improvement, we have the Bruen Heavy Support Grip to reduce recoil once again.

Finally, we have the 50-round Drum for gunfights against three-man squads and the Slate Reflector as a clean optic.

Best TAQ-V Perks

Our recommended perks are generic to Warzone itself, so you can run these regardless of primary or secondary weapon.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

In perk slot 1 we have Double Time so you can sprint for longer across the large open sightlines in Warzone’s new map. Sleight of Hand is a timeless perk that allows us to reload quicker and make sure we aren’t out of the fight for long.

Tempered offers a 33% faster plating speed and frees up some bagspace for plenty of nicknacks and gadgets. Finally, High Alert offers you protection from snipers, gives information on enemy positions, and can generally save your life.

Best TAQ-V Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best TAQ-V Attachments

The TAQ-V’s harsh recoil isn’t as much of an issue in MW3 multiplayer, due to the constant chaos and all the improvements to movement mechanics. For that reason, we build the TAQ-V as a close-medium-range weapon where recoil is less effective.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Barrel : Lance-50 12″ Barrel

: Lance-50 12″ Barrel Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

Once again we have the Lockshot KT85 as the best option to mitigate the hefty TAQ-V recoil. But our barrel is focused on mobility and ADS speeds, so we use the Lance-50 12″ Barrel and couple it with the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop. Together the TAQ-V has as much mobility as an SMG.

Finally, we have the 50-round drum and the Slate Reflector once again, for plenty of ammunition and a clean optic.

Best TAQ-V Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

For our perks in MW3, we want to capitalize on our mobility and ability to run across maps with incredible speed.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Infantry Vest is a must-have for any high mobility class as it offers faster Tac Sprint and recharge speed for fast rotations through the maps. You’ll be drawing your secondary weapon at lightning speeds with the Quick Grip Gloves. Climbing Boots will have you utilizing vertical engagements like Spider-Man. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you some much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment spam.

And there you have it, the best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content below for guides, news, and updates.