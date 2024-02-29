Best Sparkle Build in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is one of the new 5-star units introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. She is also a great support that can enable many DPS characters, and here’s the best Sparkle build for her.

How to Build Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle follows the Path of Harmony and has a Quantum element. Her kit revolves around regenerating Skill Points, and when she is on the team, the maximum number of Skill Points is increased by two.

Light Cone: Earthly Escapade Alternative: But the Battle Isn’t Over, Past and Future, Dance! Dance! Dance!, Planetary Rendezvous

Relics: Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Body: CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Broken Keel Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF% Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Sparkle’s signature Light Cone, Earthly Escapade, is the best gear for her since it’s designed for her kit. If you don’t want to pull for it, you can use But the Battle Isn’t Over, which can boost her Energy Regen Rate. Another viable Light Cone is Past and Future since it can boost her allies’ DMG.

Like other supports, the best Relic for Sparkle is the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set. This equipment can boost her Speed, and whenever she uses her Ultimate, it will also buff all allies’ SPD for one turn.

For Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Broken Keel set. This gear can increase her Effect RES, and if it reaches 30 percent or higher, all allies’ CRIT DMG will get buffed by 10 percent.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Sparkle’s E2, Purely Fictitious. This Eidolon lets her allies ignore a portion of the enemy’s Defense whenever they consume Skill Points.

When upgrading her Traces, you should prioritize her Talent to increase the DMG boost whenever an ally consumes Skill Points. Then, you can level up her Ultimate to get extra DMG and her Skill to boost her CRIT DMG buff.

That covers everything you need to know on the best build for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail.