All Sparkle Ascension & Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is a member of the Masked Fools, who made her first appearance in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you plan to pull for her, I recommend farming for her Ascension and Trace materials ahead of time so you can level her up as soon as possible.
All Sparkle Ascension Materials in HSR
Since Sparkle is a Penacony character, most of her materials can be found on the new planet introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Tatters of Thought can be acquired by beating Penacony monsters, such as Memory Zone Meme. You also need to challenge the new Stagnant Shadow and fight Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked to get Dream Flamer.
|Ascension Level
|Credit
|Materials
|Level 20
|4,000
|– Tatters of Thought x5
|Level 30
|8,000
|– Tatters of Thought x10
|Level 40
|16,000
|– Dream Flamer x3
– Fragments of Impression x6
|Level 50
|40,000
|– Dream Flamer x7
– Fragments of Impression x9
|Level 60
|80,000
|– Dream Flamer x20
– Shards of Desires x6
|Level 70
|160,000
|– Dream Flamer x35
– Shards of Desires x9
Here is the total amount of materials you need to Ascend Sparkle to Level 80:
- 308,000 Credit
- Tatters of Thought x15
- Fragments of Impression x15
- Shards of Desires x15
- Dream Flamer x65
All Sparkle Trace Materials in HSR
Like Dr. Ratio, Sparkle also uses Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic)’s drop. Besides that, her other Trace materials can be acquired from Penacony.
Here is the list of materials you must collect to upgrade all of Sparkle Traces:
- Credit x3,000,000
- Firmament Note x15
- Tatters of Thought x41
- Celestial Section x72
- Fragments of Impression x56
- Heavenly Melody x139
- Shards of Desires x58
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
Like other five-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, leveling up Sparkle is very costly. Besides having to grind for new materials, you also need to spend a ton of Credit to max out her Traces. I highly recommend completing limited-time events, such as Hanu’s Prison Break’s Bubble Pinball mini-game, because they offer generous rewards.