All Sparkle Ascension & Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is a member of the Masked Fools, who made her first appearance in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you plan to pull for her, I recommend farming for her Ascension and Trace materials ahead of time so you can level her up as soon as possible.

All Sparkle Ascension Materials in HSR

Since Sparkle is a Penacony character, most of her materials can be found on the new planet introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Tatters of Thought can be acquired by beating Penacony monsters, such as Memory Zone Meme. You also need to challenge the new Stagnant Shadow and fight Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked to get Dream Flamer.

Ascension Level Credit Materials Level 20 4,000 – Tatters of Thought x5 Level 30 8,000 – Tatters of Thought x10 Level 40 16,000 – Dream Flamer x3

– Fragments of Impression x6 Level 50 40,000 – Dream Flamer x7

– Fragments of Impression x9 Level 60 80,000 – Dream Flamer x20

– Shards of Desires x6 Level 70 160,000 – Dream Flamer x35

– Shards of Desires x9

Here is the total amount of materials you need to Ascend Sparkle to Level 80:

308,000 Credit

Tatters of Thought x15

Fragments of Impression x15

Shards of Desires x15

Dream Flamer x65

All Sparkle Trace Materials in HSR

Like Dr. Ratio, Sparkle also uses Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic)’s drop. Besides that, her other Trace materials can be acquired from Penacony.

Here is the list of materials you must collect to upgrade all of Sparkle Traces:

Credit x3,000,000

Firmament Note x15

Tatters of Thought x41

Celestial Section x72

Fragments of Impression x56

Heavenly Melody x139

Shards of Desires x58

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

Like other five-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, leveling up Sparkle is very costly. Besides having to grind for new materials, you also need to spend a ton of Credit to max out her Traces. I highly recommend completing limited-time events, such as Hanu’s Prison Break’s Bubble Pinball mini-game, because they offer generous rewards.