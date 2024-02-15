Guides

All Sparkle Ascension & Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

New materials?!

All Sparkle Ascension & Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail
Image Source: HoYoverse

Sparkle is a member of the Masked Fools, who made her first appearance in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you plan to pull for her, I recommend farming for her Ascension and Trace materials ahead of time so you can level her up as soon as possible.

Recommended Videos

All Sparkle Ascension Materials in HSR

Since Sparkle is a Penacony character, most of her materials can be found on the new planet introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Tatters of Thought can be acquired by beating Penacony monsters, such as Memory Zone Meme. You also need to challenge the new Stagnant Shadow and fight Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked to get Dream Flamer.

Ascension LevelCreditMaterials
Level 204,000– Tatters of Thought x5
Level 308,000– Tatters of Thought x10
Level 4016,000– Dream Flamer x3
– Fragments of Impression x6
Level 5040,000– Dream Flamer x7
– Fragments of Impression x9
Level 6080,000– Dream Flamer x20
– Shards of Desires x6
Level 70160,000– Dream Flamer x35
– Shards of Desires x9

Here is the total amount of materials you need to Ascend Sparkle to Level 80:

  • 308,000 Credit
  • Tatters of Thought x15
  • Fragments of Impression x15
  • Shards of Desires x15
  • Dream Flamer x65

All Sparkle Trace Materials in HSR

Like Dr. Ratio, Sparkle also uses Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic)’s drop. Besides that, her other Trace materials can be acquired from Penacony.

Here is the list of materials you must collect to upgrade all of Sparkle Traces:

  • Credit x3,000,000
  • Firmament Note x15
  • Tatters of Thought x41
  • Celestial Section x72
  • Fragments of Impression x56
  • Heavenly Melody x139
  • Shards of Desires x58
  • Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x11

Like other five-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, leveling up Sparkle is very costly. Besides having to grind for new materials, you also need to spend a ton of Credit to max out her Traces. I highly recommend completing limited-time events, such as Hanu’s Prison Break’s Bubble Pinball mini-game, because they offer generous rewards.

Related Posts

About the author

Gabriela Jessica

Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.

More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Comments