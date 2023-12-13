Best Riveter Loadout for Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Contrary to its name, Riveter doesn’t shoot nails, but .410 caliber pulverizers. Yet it’s underwhelming in the current meta because of its lackluster stats. Nonetheless, you can transform it into a competent weapon with proper mods.

So, with no further ado, let’s set you up with the best Riveter loadout for MW3 and Warzone.

Best Riveter Loadout for Warzone

Barrel: JCX-L Suppressed

JCX-L Suppressed Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam 5

Corvus PEQ Beam 5 Stock: Demo LTS Stock

Demo LTS Stock Magazine: 30 Round Mag

First, we will add the JCX-L Suppressed barrel for better range, and it will silence our gun, which is excellent for Warzone. The 30 Round Mag is there for a similar reason. You don’t want to run out of bullets on the last enemy squad member, do you?

To compensate for the mobility loss the attachments above impose, we will use a Demo LTS Stock, a Corvus PEQ Beam 5 laser, and the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip. These will make hip-firing feel much better, which is the way to go for a semi-auto shotgun like the Riveter.

Best Riveter Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Tactical: Flash Grenade / Battle Rage

Flash Grenade / Battle Rage Lethal: Frag Grenade

All of the current Warzone maps are big, and they all come down to close-range fights once only a couple of squads are left. For this purpose, we want the ability to traverse the map quickly in the early game and maximum survivability in the late game.

Double Time and Resolute are superb movement-oriented choices. And once you add Battle Hardened and Tempered to the mix, you will become a real menace for your enemies. You alone will leave your enemies thinking they are fighting two squads simultaneously. No joke.

This same perk loadout is also used for the Haymaker shotgun. That’s not a surprise, considering how similar these two shotguns are. The biggest difference is the Riveter’s lower DPS, so we are going with more control on the Riveter to make slide spraying easier.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Best Riveter Loadout for MW3

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: SA Draven-20 Long

SA Draven-20 Long Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam 5

Corvus PEQ Beam 5 Ammo: .410 Gauge Ball

.410 Gauge Ball Grip: Phantom Grip

Our playstyle will have to change up for MW3 multiplayer. The only attachment we will keep from our Warzone loadout is the Corvus PEQ Beam 5 laser. Of course, if you still need to unlock it, equip a laser you already have. Preferably one that reduces your hip-fire spread and sprint-to-fire the most.

Bryson Choke, SA Draven-20 Long, and the Phantom Grip are irreplaceable for this build. They improve the damage drop-off range, reduce our pellet spread, and lower the time we need to fire off our first shot. This is the only way for you to stand a chance against an SMG.

Lastly, the ammo type can be personal preference. Slugs are the worst option, in my opinion, since they don’t go well with our spread-reducing mods. Incendiary rounds are much better suited for Warzone, leaving us with the .410 Gauge Ball rounds for multiplayer.

Best Riveter Perks and Equipment for MW3

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Running Sneakers

Running Sneakers Gear 1: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Tactical: Stim / Flash Grenade

Stim / Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System / A.C.S. / Dead Silence

This is the same perk and equipment loadout that you should run on the Haymaker. The Engineer Vest will allow us to carry both the EOD Padding and the Ghost T/V Camo (Best MP gear). On top of that, we can also bring two Stims or Flash Grenades.

Gloves and Boots aren’t a priority, so they are best used to fill out the gaps in the loadout. Running Sneakers will boost your speed, and the Scavenger Gloves won’t allow you to run out of ammo between fights.

The field upgrade you choose is largely determined by the game mode you are playing. For objective-centered modes, take the Trophy System or the A.C.S. For others, pick Dead Silence or something else you prefer. It won’t change your loadout that much in the end.

This covers every detail you need to turn this B-tier shotgun into a man-eating monster. If you liked this Riveter loadout guide for MW3 and Warzone, we have loads more here on Twinfinite. Some are even linked right below, so do check them out.