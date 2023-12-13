Best Haymaker Loadout for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Haymaker is the best shotgun in MW3 and Warzone right now—no question about it. But beating the close-range overlords (SMGs) isn’t an easy task. Therefore, let’s look at the best Haymaker loadout in MW3 and Warzone so that you can give yourself a fighting chance.

Best Haymaker Loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam 5

Corvus PEQ Beam 5 Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: 20 Round Drum

Haymaker kicks like a mule, so what do we do? Remove the stock, duh… It’s a two-shot machine, so the most important thing is to make it as athletic as possible. The stock removal will offset the mobility we lose because of the 20-round drum.

What’s left is to max out the Haymaker’s hip-fire potential. Crown Breaker Choke, Bruen Bastion Angled Grip, and the Corvus PEQ Beam 5 will help us with that. With this kind of setup, you won’t even touch your ADS. It’s just bang, bang, enemy down. Rinse and repeat.

If you don’t have one of these attachments, feel free to swap them out for something you do have. Remember, though, this gun excels at close-range hip-fire combat, so build around that. Superb recoil control or extended range won’t do you much good.

Best Haymaker Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Tactical: Flash Grenade / Battle Rage

Flash Grenade / Battle Rage Lethal: Frag Grenade

Picking out perks for Warzone is easy if you know which ones are good and which are not. Double Time and Battle Hardened are god-tier right now. You can swap in Irradiated if you find yourself fighting in the zone a lot, or E.O.D. if you like its utility.

There is a more variety of good traits on perk slots 3 and 4. Tempered and Resolute work well together, letting you evade enemies in close range and recover faster between duels. Other options you should consider are Quick Fix and Flex. Try them out and see whether they work for you.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Best Haymaker Loadout for MW3

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Barrel: Imperator Long

Imperator Long Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam 5

Corvus PEQ Beam 5 Magazine: 20 Round Drum

A slight adjustment is needed to make Haymaker as good in MW3 MP as it’s in Warzone. Crown Breaker Choke, Bruen Bastion Angled Grip, 20 Round Drum, and Corvus PEQ Beam 5 are staying on the gun.

The only change is adding the Imperator Long barrel instead of the No Stock for better mid-range. You can also swap out the laser if you don’t have the Beam 5, and the same goes for the muzzle and the grip. Your main concern should again be mobility and close-quarters power.

Best Haymaker Perks and Equipment for MW3

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Running Sneakers

Running Sneakers Gear 1: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Tactical: Stim / Flash Grenade

Stim / Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System / A.C.S. / Dead Silence

Don’t listen to the copy-paste guides you find telling you that the Infantry vest is good. It’s GARBAGE! The most important slots are the Gear ones, and you can get the tac sprint in another, less painful way. Therefore, Engineer Vest + Running Sneakers is the BEST combo out there. CCT Comms vest should be your second option.

Gear slots are reserved for EOD Padding and Ghost T/V Camo on almost every MP loadout. They are simply too strong, both because of their defensive power and offensive utility. Add a Flash grenade or a Stim, and indoor fights will feel like you are playing against bots.

Scavenger Gloves will keep you ammo-supplied throughout the game, so you don’t have to bring a Munitions Box. This leaves us with a bunch of good field upgrade options. Trophy System and A.C.S. are especially good for modes with objectives, and Dead Silence is an all-around good choice.

If you followed this guide about the best Haymaker loadout for MW3 and Warzone to the letter, nothing will stop you from mowing down your enemies. If you want more tips on how to get better at MW3 and Warzone, the links we provided below contain everything you need.