Best Kastov 545 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

For the longest time, the Kastov 545 has been overlooked by better-performing assault rifles, battle rifles, and certain SMGs. But now that we are in the next era of Call of Duty, this forgotten weapon makes its resurgence so we’re looking at its best loadout in MW3 and Warzone.

Best Kastov 545 Loadout in Warzone

Best Kastov 545 Attachments

The Kastov 545 has routinely been outshined by the likes of its big brother, the Kastov 762, but today is the day the student becomes the master. With exceptional recoil control, laser-like accuracy, and some choice attachments, the Kastov 545 is an unlikely hero rising from the dust of MW2.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : IG-K30 406MM

: IG-K30 406MM Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine : 45 Round Magazine

: 45 Round Magazine Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

We start our list with the usual best-in-slot muzzle; the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor followed closely by the IG-K30 406MM Barrel for all the damage increases you could desire. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is here to solidify the already excellent recoil for pinpoint accurate shots.

Finally, we have the expected 45-Round Magazine for the longer drawn-out fights in Warzone and we have the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X, which works wonderfully with the Kastov 545’s minimal recoil.

Best Kastov 545 Perks

Below we have our recommended perk package that should be used for Warzone in general and isn’t indicative of the weapon in the loadout. However, feel free to swap out any perks for your preference.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

With Battle Hardened you protect yourself from the constant flashbang spam and concussion assaults that irk players. Double Time is a must-have in Warzone, especially with the long sightlines and the high mobility meta.

Tempered offers us a unique ability to plate up 33% quicker than opponents while needing almost 33% fewer plates than any other squad. You’ll find so much more bag space for other gadgets like smokes or grenades. Finally, High Alert is a wonderful pick as it can simultaneously save your life and give you much-needed information on enemy positions.

Best Kastov 545 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best Kastov 545 Attachments

Unlike its older brother the Kastov 545 is already a tuned monster for the MW3 environment sporting higher-than-average mobility, and handling, and it has immaculate recoil control. Damage per shot isn’t as much of an issue in MW3 since enemy operator health is significantly lower than Warzone, so we can sacrifice some recoil control and damage for better stats.

Barrel : 342MM Sakin KL

: 342MM Sakin KL Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Broadside FCT

: Broadside FCT Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

For improvements to mobility, we have a duo that solidifies the Kastov 545 as a fast-paced Assault Rifle; the 342MM Sakin KL, and the DR-6 Handstop. Together, they increase ADS speeds, movement speed, sprint to fire speeds, and aim walking speeds. Our Broadside FCT stock and True-Tac Grip double dip into the mobility department, once again improving the weapon across the board so that it can match some SMGs in CQC.

Finally, we use the Slate Reflector as a clean optic but can be swapped out for one of your preferences without issue.

Best Kastov 545 Perks

Perks are the cherry on top of a loadout, your guns are sorted, your equipment is primed and ready, and all you need now is to select passive abilities to help you achieve a certain game plan.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The best Vest right now is undoubtedly the Infantry Vest, it offers faster Tac Sprint duration and recharge so you can blitz your way through the maps like an unstoppable force. With the Commando Gloves, we can reload while sprinting which can often result in you dodging a death or completely outplaying an opponent.

Covert Sneakers remove combat noise for sneaky plays and EOD Padding protects you from random grenades or killstreaks heading your way.

