Best EBR-14 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

With the slow decline of the MTZ Interceptor, a power vacuum has opened for any weapon to take that crown. The EBR-14 is an MW2 Marksman Rifle that didn’t see a lot of success, but now that we have access to next-generation attachments we are looking at the best Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone EBR-14 loadout.

Best EBR-14 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best EBR-14 Attachments

Due to the MTZ Interceptor’s expected nerfs, the EBR-14 fills a similar niche of a high-powered Marksman Rifle that can shred opponents. The EBR-14 already hits hard but fires much faster than the MTZ, taking down enemies with five body shots. Its TTK is slightly higher than the DM 56, while sporting a comfier recoil pattern.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Magazine : 20 Round Magazine

: 20 Round Magazine Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Stock: SO-90 Factory Stock

First and foremost we must increase our damage range as much as possible. To that end, we use the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and the 22″ Boremaster Barrel. Together the EBR-14’s damage range is as maxed out as possible, without hindering other stats like accuracy. For our magazine, we use the 20-round mag to ensure we have enough ammunition to take down multiple operators.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X is perfect for the EBR-14 to hit long range shots while still having a close range option.

Best EBR-14 Perks

Those familiar with the old Perk system of MW2 will rejoice to hear that it remains the same in Warzone, but with a few new faces added to the mix.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand and Double Time are classic perks that need no introduction. Respectively, they speed up your gameplay with faster reloads and longer Tac Sprints. Crossing the map and reloading your primary has never been quicker and easier with this pair.

Resupply is an end-game-type perk, periodically supplying you with tactical and lethal equipment to ensure you always have smokes or grenades handy. Finally, High Alert has emerged as an incredible pick as it forewarns you of threats before they open fire, protects you, offers information, and can be the difference between a 2nd place finish and a coveted win.

Best EBR-14 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best EBR-14 Attachments

In the chaos of Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer we want to tune the EBR-14 to be capable of rotating through the map without issue while holding angles and choke points. This Marksman Rifle hasn’t got the best mobility compared to its peers, so we attempt to shore up those weaknesses while giving it the best chances at winning a heads-up duel against any opponent.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : 18″ T300 Barrel

: 18″ T300 Barrel Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine : 20 Round Magazine

: 20 Round Magazine Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip: FSS Gen.7 Grip

For all-around improvements, we use the 18″ T300 Barrel which offers recoil control, slight gun kick control, bullet velocity, and better hip-fire spread. To increase our middling mobility we use the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop and the FSS Gen.7 Grip for better ADS speeds, sprint-to-fire speeds, and some extra recoil control.

Finally, we utilize the Slate Reflector as our optic and the 20-round magazine for extended gunfights to keep us in the fight as long as possible.

Best EBR-14 Perks

The EBR-14 is best used when posted up in a nice corner or section of the map so that you can control players coming and going, taking down enemies while providing cover to allies. To that end, we must equip some choice perks to help us achieve that goal.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

The Gunner Vest comes with the classic perk Overkill, allowing us to take two primary weapons into combat. You’ll want to mix the EBR-14 with one of the best SMGs right now. As the name suggests, you’ll want to slip on some Marksman Gloves to ensure that your shots hit true, and so that you can reduce idle sway as you stalk your prey.

EOD Padding will give you protection against explosive hazards and grenades thrown to flush you out of your position. Sadly, due to our preferred Vest, we are not able to choose a pair of boots, but we think this exchange is more than worth it.

That does it for our best EBR-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 in Warzone guide. Be sure to check out our related content on Call of Duty, Warzone, and everything in between.