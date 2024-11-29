Sometimes, the small things are the ones that make a difference. When playing a F2P shooter, you want to go out on the field with the best settings ever. So let’s find out how to create the best crosshair for Strinova and get to know all the settings in the game.

How To Edit Your Crosshair Settings In Strinova

First, let’s find out how to edit your crosshair as this might have some players confused. Unfortunately, you cannot do it while in combat or any situation other than the main menu. So, as soon as you open the game, do the following steps:

Open the Settings menu in the upper right.

Head to the “Crosshair” section.

Scroll down to see all the various options.

Now that you know how to do it, let’s find out what you can do with the many settings at your disposal.

Creating The Best Crosshair For Strinova

Crosshair Color

The first option we can see in the game’s options is choosing the crosshair’s color. By default it is set to white, which is not overall a bad choice, so we would recommend keeping that one. Unfortunately, you are not free to choose whatever color you like but you’re limited to a few options. Green might also work for you, along with blue. We would not recommend pink, but of course, you are free to experiment.

Image source: iDreamSky via Twinfinite

Crosshair Outline

While you are free to choose if you want the crosshair to have an outline, we would keep it on, or it might get confusing when looking at enemies up close. This goes along with the other option, which is the opacity of the outline. We would recommend keeping it “on”, so at one. You can try to make it slightly less opaque, though. Thickness doesn’t matter that much, even though it will make your crosshair look slightly weird. We would recommend keeping at 1.0 or 2.0.

Center Crosshair Options

The Spectate Crosshair option does not matter that much, but we would recommend keeping the Global Crosshair on. That will enable the crosshair for all your weapons, instead of only a few of them.

The Center Crosshair will enable a dot that is just in the center of your crosshair. It doesn’t make a lot of difference, but we would recommend keeping it on, but keeping its Opacity and Thickness on the smaller side.

Image source: iDreamSky via Twinfinite

Inner Crosshair Options

Strinova enables you to put two crosshairs inside one another. These options will give you full control of what the inner crosshair will look like. Overall, for the inner crosshair, we would recommend keeping the opacity at 0.8 or around that number, with a length of 5.0 and a bit of thickness, no more than 2.0.

Of course, you can play around with these options if you wish for a bigger crosshair. It all depends on how much of the screen you want the crosshair to take.

Outer Crosshair Options

If you want to, for ease of options you can turn off the outer crosshair and just have a smaller inner crosshair that takes less space on the screen, but you can still edit as much as you want. Instead, you can use the same settings for the Inner Crosshair for your Outer one, if you want to have a crosshair that is more spread out in the center of your screen. Playing around with the offset option also gives you more opportunity for specific close-up weapons, such as the shotgun.

Image source: iDreamSky via Twinfinite

More importantly, Movement Error gives your character a crosshair that interacts with their movement. We would recommend turning this on, unless you have a quite big crosshair. In that case, it’s better to leave that off. Finally, Shot Deviation will do a similar thing to Movement Error, but it will turn on while shooting, making the crosshair look bigger, as your aim gets worse. We would also keep it turned on.

That’s all we have for you on the best crosshair for Strinova. For more guides on the game, check out the latest Strinova codes and our tier list and best builds.

