Astro Bot Feather Cluster Walkthrough – All Bot Locations, Puzzle Pieces, & Secrets

As you continue to fight back and gather more parts for the mothership in Astro Bot, the challenges ahead will only get more difficult and varied. But not to worry, for players hoping to discover everything there is to collect in the Feather Cluster nebula in Astro Bot, we’ve got your back.

Feather Cluster in Astro Bot

Image Source: Team Asobi

This is the fifth area that players explore before the big finale, so expect to grab a high number of bots, puzzle pieces, and more secret levels before you conclude the game.

Djinny of the Lamp in Astro Bot

The first level of the area, it’s time to be hardy about things and fling yourself from end to end using a brand new power-up.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Right from the flight in, be sure to grab this puzzle piece on a sand tornado going from left to right.

Bot #1 Galactic Pirate

Image Source: Team Asobi

Using the giant umbrellas in the area, get to the top of the observatory to find this bot hanging about.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous location, get to the nearby rooftops to find this bot trapped by several enemies.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

To the right of the plaza, you will find enemies enthralled by a magical performance. Destroy them all and disrupt the performance to cause this bot to drop from its pot floating above.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Another precious item that can be found on the rooftops, this time, the puzzle piece can be reached with a ladder.

Bot #4 Gravity Shifter

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once the Djinny is awake, continue forward and you will see a rotating plane. The bot can be found on the back tip of the plane.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Armed with the power-up, get through the first breakable wall, and defeat the enemies within. Then destroy the pots on the right and break another wall to find this bot.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

Keep moving forward and eventually, you will find yourself looking at a bot on top of an umbrella with three floating blocks nearby. Jump to the next platform and boost yourself over to save it.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

After several jumps and boosts, you will face another bell enemy near some jars. Destroy the biggest jar on the left to find the puzzle piece.

Bot #7 Defender of Hekseville

Image Source: Team Asobi

Next, get across the giant fan and turn around. You will see a platform with coins that you need to get across. Wait for the rotation to make it possible to reach this bot.

Secret Level Entrance

Image Source: Team Asobi

After defeating the Djinny, you will see the platform to end the level. However, do not do so. Instead, turn around and jump up and you will see blocks that light up. These represent hidden platforms that you can walk on, so use your boost to reach each one, and then use the magic carpet to reach the secret level entrance at the top.

Luna Sola in Astro Bot

The power of night and day will change how you look at things in this level.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the onset, jump onto the next platform and break the wall to find this bot.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

After summoning night, you will find this bot blocked by a slime on the left. Kill it and liberate your friend.

Bot #3 Papercraft Postie

Image Source: Team Asobi

You will eventually grab hold of a lightbulb. Follow the coin trail, and the invisible platforms will lead you to a trapped bot. Throw the lightbulb at the ghost to free the bot.

Bot #4

Image Source: Team Asobi

With the sun out, proceed onwards until you jump onto a floating block with a ladder on it. Look to the right and double back to find this bot.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Upon riding the rail, you will reach a spinning platform with electricity panels in the middle. Defeat all the slimes here for the bot to pop out.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Using the same spinning platform after making it nighttime, climb up invisible platforms to reach this puzzle piece.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

After you empty the nearby pool by turning it into daytime, jump into the now-present tunnel, pull on the wires, and use the firecracker to break the glass to reach this bot.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the area where there are ladders and electrified caterpillars, climb to the top and look in the hole for the puzzle piece.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Continue moving forward, and once you switch the time of day where there are three arches, look to the left of the switch to spot wires. Change the time once more, pull on the wires, and get the puzzle piece.

Bot #7 Knitted Kid

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous area, switch the time of day again, and once you are on glass in the furthest arch, you can destroy it and drop to a lower platform where there will be a door puzzle. Solve it to access a hidden area where this bot can be found.

Frozen Meal in Astro Bot

The snow is here to stay, so why not make it a fun part of your adventure?

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you land, double back and go up the slope to find a snowman that can be destroyed. Pull on the wires to get your first puzzle piece.

Bot #1 Gifted Soul

Image Source: Team Asobi

Clear the next area of enemies, and use the floating flower obtained from the wires to float up to a nearby platform with a campfire to locate this bot.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Move across the ice platforms, but head left first to find another bot in a precarious situation.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Slide down the slope and look to the right, where there is a statue of seals. Destroy it, pull on the wires, and jump across to get the puzzle piece.

Bot #3 Patriotic Porter

Image Source: Team Asobi

The path forward will require players to jump on moving slabs of ice. Instead of going right, go left to find this bot at the top of a frozen building.

Bot #4

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you have gotten across on the right path, you will reach the top where there are sawblade enemies. Clear them out, and melt the snow around you to discover wires. Pull on them to get a firecracker to throw at the ice block, freeing this bot.

Bot #5 Deviant Hunter

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the same area above, grab another firecracker and drop down the ledge on the left. Spin through the ground to the hidden area and break the ice around the central pillar to drop it to a reachable height.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

After crossing several ice pillars, you will reach a larger, circular area with lots of enemies. Defeat them, then grab the nearby wires for a floating wire that can get you to this fishing bot up top.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

The path forward will have you jumping from spinning ice blocks to more spinning ice blocks. A connected block of ice will hold this puzzle piece.

Secret Level Entrance

Image Source: Team Asobi

You will find yourself in another area full of snow with a gigantic snowball. Push it to make it grow bigger, and then use it to jump up to a nearby platform. Here, use the tool to vacuum away the ice wall to expose the secret level entrance.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

This bot can only be obtained by defeating the miniboss of the level. It will drop right in front of you once you are victorious.

Cannon Brawl in Astro Bot

Rolling ahead in the face of danger, that’s what the level is all about.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

On your flight in, be sure to grab this puzzle piece located to the right before the giant pirate flag.

Bot #1 Archstone Explorer

Image Source: Team Asobi

After several launches using the power-up, you will reach an elevated platform that also has a ledge below. Drop down, and cross the lava using the gator. Be sure to activate the power-up to stop yourself from being eaten, and save this bot.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Landing on the wrecked ship, make your way to the right and defeat the enemies, before saving this bot on the plank.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous area, make your way around the ship and bounce your way up the mast to find this puzzle piece.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Roll down the flaming grates and then across the narrow path toward the enemy. Defeat it, jump to the right, and roll through the hole. Here, defeat all enemies and then pull on the wires to expose another door puzzle. Solve it, and the bot is yours.

Bot #4 Nexus Dweller

Image Source: Team Asobi

Continue ahead, and avoid getting squashed by the slamming blocks. Once through, turn back and get on top of them. Crack the metal crack and launch yourself, eventually reaching a hidden area. Remain in your ball form and use gyro controls to move downwards to find this bot.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Forge ahead to find this bot surrounded by two vacuum enemies. Defeat them and save the poor old bot.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Going from the previous area, you will see a mast with the puzzle piece just in front as well. Leap onto the platforms to reach this collectible easily.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

Use the ball form and leap from the mast and break through the fabric. The bot can be seen here hanging.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you are on the sinking ship, take the path of the left to reach the bot that is blocking the jewels from flowing smoothly.

Orbital Blitz in Astro Bot

Space beckons as Astro takes to the skies for this level.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Be sure to boost during your flight in, as you will need to catch up to the UFO holding this puzzle piece.

Bot #1 Prototype Pilot

Image Source: Team Asobi

At the rotating satellite with the bouncy cushions, jump to the right to find the bot.

Bot #2 Anti-Grav Ace

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the area with the glass bridge, look below to spot a circular area full of stars. Drop down, and then grab the handle before boosting with the jetpack to reach a hidden area. Use the magnet to collect enough debris, and launch it at the target to reach this bot.

Bot #3 Speed Freak

Image Source: Team Asobi

Cross the bridge and look at the tree next to you. Boost your way up top to find another bot in a broken-down vehicle.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Eventually, you will reach a structure where two sawblade enemies will attack. Move past them, and you can drop down the gap to find the puzzle piece before boosting your way out of danger.

Bot #4 Nova Stormer

Image Source: Team Asobi

Moving on from the same area, double back to where the sawblade enemies were, and you can move to the other side to see a bot at a higher platform.

Bot #5 Future Racer

Image Source: Team Asobi

After the areas with the zips, turn around and get on top of the structure. Keep moving in the direction of where you came from to find this bot.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

Further ahead on the rotating satellite, get onto the green rail around a planet, and then jump over to find this bot.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

Before getting onto the section with electrified floors, look to the left to find an alcove where another zipped-up section awaits. This will unleash a UFO holding onto the bot. Go back to the previous area and destroy the UFO to grab your prize.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Reach the gravity wall area and start moving up. But instead of bouncing to the right, go left to find a handle that can be pulled to reveal the puzzle piece.

Falcon McFly in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Machine Hunter

Image Source: Team Asobi

A boss fight that requires good use of space, just make sure you are always on the move to avoid getting pushed off the bird. Defeat it, and Aloy will be yours.

Machine Learning in Astro Bot

It is the time for machines and arrows, as the Horizon series jumps into Astro Bot.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

On your way into the level, be sure to grab this puzzle piece floating by.

Bot #1 Loyal Oseram

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you have Aloy’s bow and arrow, keep moving forward until you reach a chasm. Now look to the right to find a bridge that can be rotated using arrows. Get across, and rescue this bot.

Bot #2 Security Scouter

Image Source: Team Asobi

Look out for balloons in the next area, as one near the ruins will hold the bot.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the area with the connected Tripcaster traps, move to the left to find an alternate path. Aim your bow at the crate at a distance to grab the puzzle piece.

Bot #3 Paternal Outcast

Image Source: Team Asobi

After swimming through the water and arriving in a new area, turn back to spot this bot hanging from the roof. Shoot it down and get into the water to save it.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Back in a more open area, head to the left to spot the puzzle piece behind some rocks. Use the bow to destroy the explosive through a gap on the right to open up the way.

Bot #4 Grass Guzzler

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, turn right and head to the corner to find this bot being cornered by enemies.

Bot #5 Cherished Wanderer

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you are into the den, slide down the rope but don’t swing forward yet. Look back, and you can spot this bot in need of some help.

Crumble Rumble 5 in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Pro Skater

Image Source: Team Asobi

The flaming volcano enemy should be taken care of last, so try your best to lure the others and destroy the ground beneath them.

Retro Rampage 5 in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Unlucky Salaryman

Image Source: Team Asobi

More combat against pixellated enemies! Using the punching gloves, get rid of their ranged foes first and then clear up the rest.

Djinny’s Revenge in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Dreamwalker

Image Source: Team Asobi

Similar to the boss fight, but more intense with additional enemies and skulls, repeat the formula and grab your prize.

Slowdown Showdown in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Rhythmic Hacker

Image Source: Team Asobi

Grab hold of the hourglasses and slow down time. The enemies should be easily handled, but watch the timing on your platforming to ensure you have enough time to get across.

To the Beat! in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Gear Stalker

Image Source: Team Asobi

Platforming according to the beat, just take it slow and you will be fine. You can make use of Astro’s hover to check out patterns first before committing.

Shocking Behaviour in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Quiz Master

Image Source: Team Asobi

There’s plenty of room to maneuver here, so make full use of your hover to avoid damage.

Birdy Barrage in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Cold-Blooded Oppressor

Image Source: Team Asobi

Focus on your platforming here, as the birds can be easily avoided with good jumps and hover.

And that’s everything to be found in the Feather Cluster galaxy in Astro Bot. For more help with the game, check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more. We’ve also got walkthroughs for Gorilla Nebula, Tentacle System, and Serpent Starway.

