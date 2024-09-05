Astro Bot Serpent Starway Walkthrough – All Bot Locations, Puzzle Pieces, & Secrets

With Astro Bot now out in the wild, that means players will have plenty of bots to find, puzzle pieces to unearth, and of course, secrets to discover. As you attempt to put together the mothership and save the day, it will eventually bring you to specific galaxies like the Gorilla Nebula or the Tentacle System, but if you are seeking help on the Serpent Starway galaxy in Astro Bot, we have all the info you’ll need.

Serpent Starway in Astro Bot

Image Source: Team Asobi

This will be the third main area that players will have to conquer in order to repair the mothership. With the green alien once again escaping our grasp, it will require the completion of four main levels, the boss level, and a themed level to get what you need. Along the way, there will also be various shorter secret levels that must be completed if you are hoping to collect everything within the Serpent Starway.

Slo-Mo Casino in Astro Bot

The first level of the galaxy, players will have to master their timing using the stopwatch to slow down time in order to get past the obstacles. Here’s where you will need to go if you wish to find every bot and puzzle piece in the level.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

After getting past the busy crossing of flying cars, look at the fountain before you. Three dolphins will jump up, forming platforms that can get you to the nearby roof. Stop time using R2 and make your way up. Defeat the enemies here, and the bot will drop down, ready to be rescued.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

After entering the casino area, you can spot four different slot machines here. The one on the right will have a bot just hanging on the screen. Watch the spinning symbols closely, and stop time so you can hit the power button when it displays a row of bots. This will make it a winning spin, and send the bot dropping down as well.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Moving on from the previous area, you will reach a part where there are balancing planks to navigate past. Defeat the first enemy here, and you will spot a bot hanging out on a small platform. Stay on the right of the plank, stop time, and jump up to the bot.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

As you progress up, look to the right at the top. You will need to adjust the plank to face the other way so you can make the jump to two thin platforms, before landing near the puzzle piece.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Eventually, you will reach a platform with an iguana spitting fireballs at you. Defeat it, and look off the platform to the left. You will spot a roulette wheel with the second puzzle piece. Suspend time and jump down to grab it, but watch for the electricity.

Bot #4 Ring-Tailed Thief

Image Source: Team Asobi

At the area with the floating chips, once you get to the top, turn around to see the special bot stuck behind a golden cage. Slow down time and jump over, and go around it to find the symbol puzzle. Use the DualSense vibration to find the right panel and push in to rescue the bot.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Before crossing the gate after defeating the card shark enemy, jump down to the left to find a bot stuck on the spinning fans. Slow down time and give it a good whack to save your friend.

Bot #6 Dice Tumbler

Image Source: Team Asobi

After jumping across the two giant dice, destroy the stack of purple chips to reveal wires that can be pulled. It will create a trampoline that launches Astro across, where a secret area can be accessed. Simply punch the big dice in this area to reach the special bot.

Bot #7 Phantom Thief

Image Source: Team Asobi

Locate the darts area, particularly the one with two darts. On top of the dartboard will be this special bot, so slow down time just as the darts hit the board. This will allow you to jump across and climb the ladder to find this bot.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the same area, look below the platform from which you jump onto the darts. Follow the coins into an alcove, where you can stop time to jump across spinning wheels to reach the final puzzle piece.

Bathhouse Battle in Astro Bot

It’s all about getting big in this level, so be ready for the new sponge power-up as you seek out the various collectibles.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the first area, you will cross a small bridge and the first bot can be found just stuck in one of the statues.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

After obtaining the power-up, soak up water and spray it onto the green patch with a batch of saplings surrounding it. This will unearth the first puzzle piece.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

After extinguishing the fire enemies on the lantern, do the same over the mudslinging enemies to find this bot beneath the substances.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

After clearing the immediate area of the bamboo shoots, look for the gigantic bamboo pole to the side. Fill it with water to form a path to another area where this bot is.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the spot where there is a pool of water with two flaming enemies, turn to the right to find a painting with a mudslinger. Use the water to clear the painting of the mud to unearth the puzzle piece.

Bot #4

Image Source: Team Asobi

On the other side of this area will be a sapling that can be watered. It will grow in height and the bot can be found at the very top.

Secret Level Entrance

Image Source: Team Asobi

Continue along the level and you will reach the rooftops where there is a line of blazing enemies blocking your way. Look to the left and spot an isolated island with a cherry blossom tree. Make sure you have soaked up water and jump across. Now, use the tree to get to the flaming chimney, extinguish the flames, and jump in to reach the secret level portal.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

If you continue along the previous path, past the rooftops with the blazing enemies, you will come across some metal pipes that you will need to carefully navigate past. The fifth bot is found hanging off to the right.

Bot #6 Creepy Sightjacker

Image Source: Team Asobi

Get to the top of the rooftops from the previous area, and use the water to defeat all the blazing enemies here. At the right side will be this bot cowering just behind the raised platform.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the same area, destroy the crates using your giant body, and squeeze out the water onto the sponges to form platforms. The right tower of sponges will be where this puzzle piece is.

Bot #7 Pure-Hearted Puppet

Image Source: Team Asobi

At the top, you will find a huge circle with a flaming creature image. Get big again using the water above and then use that weight to break the circle, dropping into a lava-filled area that houses the last bot.

Free Big Brother! in Astro Bot

We could all use some big help, and this level is all about that. Get ready to meet the bot’s big brother.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the first area, just in front of the giant robot’s face, use the rocks to climb up, and you will see the first bot being harassed by a slime enemy.

Secret Level Entrance

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, look around the island to spot what looks like an ancient gate off to the side. Swim over, and bait the alien to electrify the two pillars to the left and right. This will open up the doors to the portal.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Next to the bot is a giant hollow tree stump, with the first puzzle piece located within.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

On the far right, you will find a bird with a rope hanging off of it. Instead of progressing towards the front, wait for the bird to bring you back to where you came from. Climb up the structures here to find the second bot in the level.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Use the bird again, but this time, move forward and through the breakable wall. Similarly, use Astro’s lasers to cut through the blue floor here to discover exposed wiring that can be pulled up to reveal the second puzzle piece.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

After destroying of all of the locks holding down big brother, the skies will clear up and a surf shop will open up in the middle of the area. On the roof will be the final puzzle piece.

Bot #3 Slumbering Girl

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous bot, carve out an opening in the ground towards the top right to uncover a bounce pad. Use it to reach higher ground, where a secret entrance can be found behind the wall. Go in and defeat the enemies to rescue this bot.

Bot #4

Image Source: Team Asobi

A sand pit will also appear next to where the robot’s hand was previously. Spin and clear the sand to find this bot at the bottom.

Bot #5 Wandering Trespasser

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now climb onto the giant robot, defeating the enemies as you make your way near its head. On its neck will be this special bot that can be rescued.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

As you make your way higher and higher on the shell, eventually you will find breakable blue tiles again. Use the laser to cut an opening, and this bot will be located just beneath.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

Hard to miss, this bot is found in an open shell just after making your way to the top of the structure.

Trapped in Time in Astro Bot

While the name suggests time manipulation, you are going to count on your chicken backpack here.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the flight to the level, make sure you smash into the golden snake to retrieve the first puzzle piece.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

After getting on top of the first few structures, you will find this bot behind some bars. Boost your way up and defeat the enemy here to reveal a handle, which can be pulled to open up the way.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

After emerging from the glass bottle, look to the left to find a small hole with an enemy. Beat it and you can obtain a floating flower from the ground. Boost using the chicken jetpack and then use the flower to reach the very top of this structure, where the second puzzle piece is kept within another bottle.

Bot #2 Dream Chaser

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, go to the opposite end and drop down to the ledge below to find another hidden area, where this bot can be found.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now that you are in the ruins, proceed forward until you meet a giant moving block in the poison. Wait for the right moment to pull its handle to destroy it, and free this bot.

Bot #4 Desert Wanderer

Image Source: Team Asobi

Make your way upwards, and while the main path is to the left, look to the right to find four rotating blocks that will lead you to this bot.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Cross the pillar and defeat the snake enemy here, which will drain the center area. Spin your way down to find this bot.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Continue forward, and you will eventually reach an area with gold strewn everywhere and three electricity enemies. Use Astro’s laser to cut through the ground near the end of the path, and drop down to find the final puzzle piece.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

Emerge from the ruins, and get your way up the first pillar. Defeat all enemies here, and you will find this bot burrowing about in the holes just ahead.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

The final bot is found at the end, before exiting the level, look for the flying creature holding onto the bot. Boost yourself up to grab it to complete the set.

Dude Raiding in Astro Bot

It’s time for Nathan Drake and Uncharted’s themed level, and there’s plenty of shooting involved.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

After getting the pistol, keep fighting until you reach a wrecked boat. Pull on the exposed wiring to get to this puzzle piece.

Bot #1 Looting Virtuoso

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous area, jump up higher and defeat the two foes harassing this particular bot.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

After swinging across the waters, you will find a structure that houses this piece. To get to it, hit the two rotating faces to match the one on top to unlock the gate.

Bot #2 Moustachioed Mentor

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, turn around and swing across to make your way up high, where you can see a wrecked plane on the right. Get to it to find this bot.

Bot #3 No-Nonsense Merc

Image Source: Team Asobi

Following the slide down to the area with the silver turtles, look to the left, and get across to where this bot is.

Bot #4 Tenacious Reporter

Image Source: Team Asobi

Swing your way forward to find a grounded submarine. The bot can be found just on top of it.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you are inside the ruins, look behind you to find a chest with the third puzzle piece.

Bot #5 False Ancestor

Image Source: Team Asobi

With the blue rope, keep climbing all the way to the top and turn around. You can find the bot with a treasure chest here.

Bot #6 Prodigal Brother

Image Source: Team Asobi

Descend to the lower platform from the previous area, and use the zipline to cross the water and defeat all enemies here to save the bot.

Crumble Rumble 3 in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Star Striker

Image Source: Team Asobi

Similar to the other Crumble Rumble levels, the only way to win is to cut holes in the ground to get rid of the enemies. The bells can be hard to handle, so time your jumps accordingly to avoid their attacks. Do so successfully to get this bot.

Retro Rampage 3 in Astro Bot

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Time to get dirty, and defeat all enemies to get this bot. Be sure to use the power-up to smash through the enemies more effectively.

Rolling Rampage in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Aerial Ace

Image Source: Team Asobi

One of the Circle levels, you are going to have to avoid all the spike balls as you make your way across. Time your jumps, and use the floating flowers to avoid danger. Get to the end to get the bot.

Swinging Sentries in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Guardian of Mankind

Image Source: Team Asobi

Those enemies who swing spike balls are back. The danger here is the glass surfaces, so make sure you are always on the move. At the end, keep jumping to avoid the chain and reach the platforms on the other side, and then defeat the final enemy to get the bot.

Magnetic Mayhem in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Legendary Soldier

Image Source: Team Asobi

The power of magnetism will help you, so always make sure to gather enough material so you can hurl it at your foes. Watch out for electrified platforms, but otherwise, this is a straightforward enough level to get to the bot.

Ropeway Rally in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Watermelon Buster

Image Source: Team Asobi

It is all about swinging here, so make sure to take your time whenever you can, and use the hover to give yourself some breathing space. Get to the end to obtain the bot.

Rolling Star Luna in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Streetwise Cat

Image Source: Team Asobi

Make full use of the armadillo’s invulnerability to cross the spikes, and always go in the opposite direction of the spins to keep yourself safe. Reach the end to get this bot.

And that’s everything to be found in the Serpent Starway galaxy in Astro Bot. For more help with the game, check out our other guides, such as our Gorilla Nebula walkthrough and Tentacle System walkthrough.

