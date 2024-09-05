Astro Bot Crash Site Walkthrough – All Bot Locations, Puzzle Pieces, & Secrets

Tracking down all of the hidden collectibles in Astro Bot’s hub world is no easy feat. In the Crash Site, areas gradually unlock as you progress through the main game, accruing more bots to reach previously inaccessible areas. Our Astro Bot Crash Site walkthrough will help you see everything the desert has to offer!

Astro Bot Crash Site Walkthrough

Since the Crash Site area isn’t as linear as other worlds in Astro Bot, there’s no definitively correct way to see everything it has to offer. As such, we’ll list each specific interaction you can have and the rewards they bring.

This guide is a work in progress. We’ll continue to update it as we uncover more bots and puzzle pieces locked behind other bot milestones and completion requirements.

All Astro Bot Crash Site Bot Locations

The first bots you can rescue are just to the left of the Monkey Island area of the map. There are two bots stood together, panting and waving. As you approach they get trapped under a rock, so summon ten bots to lift it and save them.

The following bot locations are in the area of Crash Site that opens up after completing the Gorilla Nebula world.

First, head directly to your right and interact with the floating bot requiring 50 bots. Doing so lifts up the pedestal to open a shaft requiring another 20 bots, who join together to form a climbing rope. Up at the top, you’ll find the incredibly rare Celestial Painter bot.

Back down from the tower where you got the first egg, take a sharp left from the entrance. There’s a bot stuck in a tree being cornered by spiky monsters. Destroy them and punch the tree trunk to free the bot, ready for collection.

This time, take a very slight left from the entrance and you’ll see four bots trapped in a cage. Summon 25 bots to help lift it up and they’ll all immediately join your team!

Head around the corner of the cage you previously unlocked and a group of 25 can be summoned to lift bounce pads into the air. Now you can use them to get above the cage, where there’s an egg containing the Fiery Artisan bot.

Head down from this tower and head to the left and you’ll see a bot trapped on a wall, surrounded by a slime and two purple enemies. Simply defeat them and fly up to save it!

To the north of this area, summon 20 bots to create a ramp to climb up a level. To the right, there’s a bot trapped by two enemies. Simply defeat them to save it!

The final bot of this level appears at the very north, requiring 20 bots to create a rope swinging downwards. Head onto it and roll down to find another egg, this time containing the Creative Cursor bot.

The following bot locations are in the area of Crash Site that opens up after completing the Tentacle System world.

Once you get into this area, first head beyond the cage on the right to a bot stuck on a turtle, cornered by octopus enemies. Defeat them and jump onto the octopus to save it!

Following beyond the turtle you find this area’s puzzle piece, there’s a spin wheel requiring 80 bots to use. Doing so opens a stream in the pool before, wherein you’ll find an egg containing the Robotic Sucker bot.

After the previous bot, follow the path left and you’ll find a bot clinging to a wall. Just bounce on the turtle’s back to get high enough to rescue it.

When you come up from that bounce pad, you’ll see a bot trapped in a lagoon by two octopus enemies. Just defeat them to rescue it!

Now head to the center of the area, defeating the enemy swinging a mace. You need 60 bots to push the cage that contains four bots.

Proceed through the level until you’re over a fabric cover on the cage at the very left of the area. Summon 50 bots to help rip it open, knocking you to the ground of the cage to claim the Shiba Influencer bot.

By the end, you’ll see a huge thick wire requiring 100 bots to pull. Doing so opens up a water burst to jump into, sending you up to a platform with an egg containing the Curious Kitty.

The following bot locations are in the area of Crash Site that opens up after completing the Camo Cosmos world.

Head to the left towards the pedestal requiring 200 bots to open. Doing so brings up a three-tiered stone tower, with an egg containing Leaping Lapin.

Proceed north through this area, bouncing on the bounce pad at the end that brings you to a frozen pond. Here, there’s a bot clinging from a tree with two snakes around it. An easy save!

In the Safari Park, head to the ice biome and climb up the ice blocks to find an egg containing the Pup Pal bot.

In the center area of the Safari Park, make your way to the desert to get enough height to jump onto the leafy trees in the center. Glide over and you’ll find an egg containing Pup Pal +.

All Astro Bot Crash Site Puzzle Piece Locations

The first puzzle piece is located just to the right of the spaceship’s wreckage. You’ll see a rock with an animal trapped underneath, requiring two bots to help lift it. Once you pull it off, the puzzle piece is there to take!

The next one is just a short walk to the northwest of where you claimed the first puzzle piece. It’s atop a stone pillar, so you need to summon ten bots to hold up tiles for you to climb up and claim it.

Now head south to behind the spaceship, just beyond where the Safari Park lives. There’s a boulder requiring another ten bots to lift, with yet another puzzle piece beneath.

Head just to the left of where you enter the third world for the first time and you’ll see a pillar in the distance with a puzzle piece on it. Summon ten bots to aid you and they’ll form a flying rope you can hold onto to grab it.

Go to the left of the Monkey Island zone of Crash Site and there’s an alcove with a puzzle piece at the top of a very tall stone block. The solution is simple: summon ten bots to form a rope you can climb up to grab it!

This next puzzle piece is in the northeast island you unlock after clearing the Gorilla Nebula world. There’s a bot requiring 100 characters, which then pulls the wire to give you access to a puzzle piece stuck on top of a nearby tree.

In the part of the island you unlock after completing the Tentacle System world, you’ll spot an overturned tortoise requiring 20 bots to flip over. Doing so reveals a puzzle piece on its back!

That’s all you need to progress through the Crash Site in Astro Bot! For more on the game check out our Gorilla Nebula walkthrough, Tentacle System walkthrough, and Camo Cosmos walkthrough.

