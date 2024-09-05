Astro Bot: All God of War Raven Locations in Bot of War Level (Eyes Of The All-Father Trophy)

The latest Astro Bot game has plenty for PlayStation fans to sink their teeth into, and it’s not just the platforming fun that awaits. With a long history to draw from, it’s also the perfect way to celebrate many of the iconic games that have been part of the legacy, and alongside them, themed rewards to be had. If you are seeking some help locating all God of War Raven locations in the Bot of War level in Astro Bot for the Eyes Of The All-Father trophy, we are here to help.

All God of War Raven Locations in Bot of War Level in Astro Bot

This level will only unlock once you defeat the boss of the Tentacle System, which sees both Kratos and Atreus being rescued. They will then travel to their own themed level, awaiting your arrival. While there are still bots and puzzle pieces to be found, defeating all eight hidden ravens will unlock the Eyes Of The All-Father trophy. Here’s where you can find them all:

Raven #1

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

The first raven is found just to the left of some rocks as you fly into the level. Use the gyro controls to move the Dual Speeder and hit it before starting the level proper.

Raven #2

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

In the first main area after getting the Leviathan Axe from Kratos, look to the left to find a giant slain enemy. Use the bounce pad here to get up top, and rescue the special bot here. And look towards the right to spot the raven on a wooden structure.

Raven #3

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

The third raven is located after crossing the rope to a new area, where you can spot Freya’s turtle, Chaurli. Above it will be the raven perched onto a stone structure.

Raven #4

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

From the previous area, go back to where you came from, but instead of heading forward on the right, keep going straight to an area with pillars. Here, the raven can be found to the right on an icy ledge.

Raven #5

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Similarly, keep moving forward to a lower area where a horn can be used to summon Jormungandr the World Serpent. Climb onto its back and turn around to face the icy blocks. The fifth raven can be found here.

Raven #6

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Further into the stage, you will meet a skull enemy that throws the helmet at you. Beat it down, and look to the right to find a block of ice with a black crow on top. Use the new bounce pad and destroy the obstacles in front of you, and you will reach the raven tree. Here, the sixth raven can be found holding Mimir’s head.

Raven #7

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

From the raven tree, head back to the main path. If you missed it previously, look beyond the nearby checkpoint to see the seventh raven waiting to be destroyed.

Raven #8

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Last but not least, the eighth raven in the level can be found just behind the giant hammer. After throwing the wooden log at the shield, you can spot the raven just hanging about here. With the last raven smashed, you will unlock the Eyes Of The All-Father trophy!

That’s everything there is to know about all God of War Raven locations in the Bot of War level in Astro Bot. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides. We’ve got full walkthroughs on the Gorilla Nebula and Tentacle System worlds to use for 100% completion.

