Most of the levels in Astro Bot are incredibly linear, but sometimes the game will toss an obstacle your way without much explanation. This happens for the first time in Az-Tech Trail, the second main level in the game. You face a wall of golden tiles without any clear way of opening them. In this guide, we’ll explain how to open Az-Tech golden doors in Astro Bot.

Recommended Videos

How to Open Gold Tile Doors in Astro Bot

To start with, walk up to the gold door and keep pushing forward on it. The camera will zoom in much more closely to show Astro Bot with his hand on the door, the bottom row of tiles glowing green. It looks like this:

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Now, run back and forth across the squares, listening carefully for a high-pitched sound. You’ll also feel a very slight vibration of your PS5 controller in conjunction with this sound – but only when you land on one specific tile. This is the one you need to interact with properly to open the door.

Once you’ve located which tile is loose via those feedback clues, push forward on the left stick to run into it. Astro Bot will pierce the surface of the door, pushing the tile in question forward. It’ll look like this:

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Keep running through the door and it should open properly. Some of the more complex levels later in the game will provide two or three of these doors in succession, including the rare vertical one, so it’s best to learn the technique from the very start.

That’s all you need to know about opening gold tile doors in Astro Bot! For more on the game, brush up on collectibles using our Gorilla Nebula walkthrough and Tentacle System walkthrough.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy