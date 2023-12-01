Ark Survival Ascended Crystal Farming Guide

Crystal farming in Ark Survival Ascended is necessary in both the early and late phases of the game. You will need crystals, amongst other reasons, to make your base and have a safe place. Here you will find how to find and farm crystals throughout the game.

How to Farm Crystals in Ark Survival Ascended

There are several ways to farm crystals in Ark Survival Ascended. Most players use an Ankylosaurus and claim that it’s the best way to farm. However, a high-tier Metal Pick is also a smart choice for farming.

If you are keen on saving time and still acquiring Crystals, then the best choice for you is to tame Argentavis and Ankylosaurus and to use them together in order to successfully farm Crystals.

What Are Crystals Used for in Ark Survival Ascended?

At some point in your journey, you will want to settle down and build your own base. That way you’ll make progress in the game, and produce stronger items for dinosaur breeding. Crystals will be an essential resource for doing just that.

Image Source: Studio Wildcard

There are also other purposes where you’ll need to have a crystal in stock. Early in the game, you’ll get the opportunity to create a Spyglass, which will enable you to observe dinosaurs from a safe distance. You’ll need crystals to make this. They’ll be even more essential in the later stages of the game, because you’ll need crystals for basically every major structure construction.

Where to Find Crystals in Ark Survival Ascended

In the early stage of Ark Survival Ascended, you’ll easily find crystals. Just go over the top of a slope in the southern area of The Island, where you start off. Surprisingly, it’s easy and safe to reach it. Note that in this location there are just a few crystals, for first aid.

However, if you want to stock up on crystals, you’ll need to find one of the four peaks on The Island or go to the western part of the snow biome. There you will find a lot of crystal nodes, but not even those are the places that contain most of this essential resource.

Arguably the best place for farming crystals in Ark Survival Ascended is the volcano mountain, located on the westernmost mountain in the northern part of the map. Crystals can actually be found in most of the mountains in the game.

All in all, we hope you’ll be successful in your quest for crystals, and that you won’t have too much trouble getting to the locations where they are. We also wish you as few encounters with angry enemies as possible. Good luck!