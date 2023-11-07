If you want to go it alone for now in the prehistoric wilds, here's how!

Ark Survival Ascended brings players back to The Island once again, this time rebuilt from the ground up, along with a ravenous horde of new dinosaur-filled adventures to embark on.

It can all feel a bit overwhelming, particularly for those new to the Ark franchise, and bumping into seasoned players looking for a good dino-tussle may not be something you want at first. If you prefer to take your time without having to worry about looking over your shoulder, here is our handy guide for Ark Survival Ascended single player settings.

How to Turn On Single Player Settings in Ark Survival Ascended

Image Source: Studio Wildcard via Twinfinite

There are some very notable perks that come with playing on a single-player server. First of all, you are literally the only person on The Island, so you don’t have to worry about any other players dino-stomping onto your turf.

Not only that, the technical settings of the Island are also entirely at your discretion, to adjust as you see fit. This is especially helpful when it comes to handling not only the level of difficulty, but making sure the graphics settings acclimate well to your overall experience. As some players have noted with the game’s recent release, to avoid the worst of the current performance issues, you’ll need to tailor each and every aspect of the graphics settings, so that gameplay runs as smoothly as possible.

To start your prehistoric adventure on a single-player server, you’ll start in the Main Menu by scrolling over to ‘Create a Game’. From there, you’ll then see various tabs at the top of the screen, which allow you adjust settings for just about every aspect of the game, from your HUD screen, to the environment, to the dinosaurs themselves and how they interact.

At the bottom right corner (as seen above with an arrow), you’ll see two buttons: ‘Single Player’ and ‘Non-Dedicated’. Select the first option, which will automatically set all settings to the default levels for a one-player server. You can leave them as is, or again change them to whatever you wish.

That concludes our guide for Ark Survival Ascended single player settings. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game and its overall performance so far.

