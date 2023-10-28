How to Invite Friends in Ark Survival Ascended

Dinosaur wrangling is a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it! In ARK: Survival Ascended, you can form a tribe and invite friends to explore, craft, and tame dinos together. Whether you are on PC or Xbox, our guide will show you how you can invite friends to play ARK: Survival Ascended.

How to Play Ark: Survivor Ascended with Friends

Image Credit: Studio Wildcard

To play ARK: Survival Ascended with your friends, you will need to set up a server and then invite people to join you. The servers come in different types: official, unofficial, dedicated, and non-dedicated. Which server you choose depends on what kind of gameplay you require.

How to Set Up a Non-Dedicated Server in ARK: Survivor Ascended

A non-dedicated server is a private server you can set up to play with up to eight of your friends. It is free and allows you to password-protect your server. Only one non-dedicated server is allowed per player and can only be accessed when the admin is online. Players who join must stay relatively close to the admin player while exploring the world. Follow these steps to set one up for your own group:

Choose Resume or Create Game; Pick a map; Choose Non-Dedicated game type; Create a name and password.

There is currently a bug that stops players from being able to find and join a non-dedicated server. If you encounter this bug, then the admin of the server (whoever set it up in the first place) should make the server public. To dissuade random players from joining the server, include the word ‘private’ in the name. You can kick any stray players who wander in if you need to.

How to Set up a Dedicated Server with Nitrado

A dedicated server is made for larger multiplayer groups of up to 200 players. These servers are run by Nitrado and cost between $8.09 and $87.19. The cost depends on how long you want to access it and how many players will join. Unlike a non-dedicated server, a dedicated server remains available even when the admin is offline. This server allows for a lot more customization and the addition of mods, so it is an excellent choice for large groups of regular players.

You can create a dedicated server by clicking on Join Game and then choosing the “Want your own ARK server” option. From there, you can select the subscription you require and pay for your new server.

How to Join an Official ARK: Survivor Ascended Server

Official servers are run by Studio Wildcard. These can be pretty busy and are full of other players in either PvP or PvE gameplay. Up to 70 players can join an official server, and all animals and bases remain live and are at risk of being attacked in PvP servers.

To join an official server, click Join Game and choose any official server with a space free!

That's all you need to know about joining an ARK: Survival Ascended server and inviting your friends.