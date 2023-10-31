Ark-Survival-Ascended-Server-Status

Having trouble connecting with Ark Survival Ascended? Hey, it happens to all of us at some point.

It’s never anything that lasts forever, but if you want to cover all the bases, you can always check up on the server status for Ark: Survival Ascended. It might just be a random outage!

Is Ark Survival Ascended Down?

At the writing of this article—1:00 PM (EST) on Oct. 31, 2023—the servers for Ark Survival Ascended are still up. Furthermore, there’s no indication that the servers are going down for maintenance anytime soon, nor have there been any reports with ongoing issues. You should have no problem inviting your friends for some dino hunting!

With that said, Ark: Survival Ascended was released on Oct. 25, 2023, so it’s relatively young and you may experience hiccups over the next couple weeks. Bookmark this page for later; we’ll update when any new developments are made.

How to Check the Server Status For Ark: Survival Ascended

Unfortunately, Ark: Survival Ascended doesn’t have an official site that displays the game’s server status like Roblox. However, there are two great resources you can use to get a general idea.

To get a feel for the community, we recommend using DownDetector. Keep in mind DownDetector relies on user reports as opposed to official reports from the developers.

For official reports, you can’t get anymore official than the Ark: Survival Ascended Twitter page. It may not be as quick as user reports, but if the servers go down for maintenance they’ll let out a Tweet, usually followed with an estimate on when they’ll be back up. Even Ark’s official site is helpful!

If you’ve checked the server status for Ark Survival Ascended, and everything was looking good, but you’re still experiencing connection issues, it’s likely your system. When was the last time you reset your modem? Does your PC fall within Ark’s PC requirements? Is there a new update available? Rule those out before you make a report!