All Cheats in ARK Survival Ascended (ASA)

It’s a hard life surviving in a world of prehistoric creatures and vicious dinosaurs, but Ark Survival Ascended has some cheats you can use to balance the odds in your favor. To that end, we’ve compiled every console command cheat available in the game right here!

Image Credit: Studio Wildcard

Every Console Command in ARK Survival Ascended

The cheats and console commands in Ark Survival Ascended run the gamut in terms of what they can do. Some impact your character and the creatures they maintain control over, while others let you turn the game into your own personal toybox.

We’ve listed them down below along with some descriptions of their effects.

Command Description addexperience<number> Adds XP Changesize<value> Changes your size. Dotame Tames targeted dinosaur. Enemyinvisible Grants invisibility. Fly Enables flying. Forcetame Tames targeted dinosaur. Ride without saddle. Forcetameaoe<radius> Tames all dinosaurs within set radius. Ghost Enable ghost mode so you can walk through objects. Giveallmeat Spawns all meat types. Givearmorset<tier><quality> Spawns set armor tier and quality. Givebossitems Spawns randomized boss item. Givecolors Spawns all dye types. Givecreativemode Enables creative mode. Givecreativemodetotarget Enables creative mode for targeted player. Givecreativemodetoplayer Enables creative mode for specific player via ID. Givedinoset<tier><quantity> Spawns specific tier and no. of tamed dinos with saddles. Giveengrams Unlocks all recipes. Giveengramstekonly Unlocks all Tek Engrams Giveitemset<tier> Spawns all set tier items. Giveitem<blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint> Spawns a specific item. GIveitemnum<blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint> Spawns a specific item. Giveitemtoplayer<playerID><blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint> Spawns a specific item for targeted player. Giveitemnumtoplayer<playerID><blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint> Spawns a specific item for player via ID. Giveresources Spawns resources. Giveweaponset<tier><quality> Unlocks all weapons. Gmbuff Enables God Mode and 5K Points for Tek and XP. Gmsummon<type><level> Spawns specific tamed creature. Infinitestats Gives infinite food, water, oxygen, and stamina. Leavemealone Enables God Mode. setcheatplayer true Enables cheats for targeted player. settimeofday<hh:mm> Disables cheats for targeted player. Summon<type> Summons a type of creature. Summontamed<type> Summons a type of tamed creature. Teleport Enables teleportation. TeleportplayerIDtome<playerID> Teleports you to specific player. Teleportplayernametome<playername> Teleports specific player to you. ToggleInfiniteAmmo Gives infinite ammo. Tpcoords<lat><lon><altitude> Teleports you to coordinates. walk Disables flying.

How to Open Console Command in ASA

Console command cheats are available for every platform, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. To enable any of the cheats above, you must open the console command by following these steps:

Launch ARK: Survival Ascended; Choose Settings; Click Advanced; Turn Console Access “ON”; Leave the Menu; Start the game; In game press one of the following to open CC: PC: ~ (tilde)

Xbox: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle

Playstation: RB + LB + X + Y

And that’s a wrap on our guide covering all of the available cheats for Ark Survival Ascended. For more ASA hints and tips, you can find our other guides, news, and features down below.