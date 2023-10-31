All Cheats in ARK Survival Ascended (ASA)

Guides

It’s a hard life surviving in a world of prehistoric creatures and vicious dinosaurs, but Ark Survival Ascended has some cheats you can use to balance the odds in your favor. To that end, we’ve compiled every console command cheat available in the game right here!

Every Console Command in ARK Survival Ascended

The cheats and console commands in Ark Survival Ascended run the gamut in terms of what they can do. Some impact your character and the creatures they maintain control over, while others let you turn the game into your own personal toybox.

We’ve listed them down below along with some descriptions of their effects.

CommandDescription
addexperience<number>Adds XP
Changesize<value>Changes your size.
DotameTames targeted dinosaur.
EnemyinvisibleGrants invisibility.
FlyEnables flying.
ForcetameTames targeted dinosaur. Ride without saddle.
Forcetameaoe<radius>Tames all dinosaurs within set radius.
GhostEnable ghost mode so you can walk through objects.
GiveallmeatSpawns all meat types.
Givearmorset<tier><quality>Spawns set armor tier and quality.
GivebossitemsSpawns randomized boss item.
GivecolorsSpawns all dye types.
GivecreativemodeEnables creative mode.
GivecreativemodetotargetEnables creative mode for targeted player.
GivecreativemodetoplayerEnables creative mode for specific player via ID.
Givedinoset<tier><quantity>Spawns specific tier and no. of tamed dinos with saddles.
GiveengramsUnlocks all recipes.
GiveengramstekonlyUnlocks all Tek Engrams
Giveitemset<tier>Spawns all set tier items.
Giveitem<blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>Spawns a specific item.
GIveitemnum<blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>Spawns a specific item.
Giveitemtoplayer<playerID><blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>Spawns a specific item for targeted player.
Giveitemnumtoplayer<playerID><blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>Spawns a specific item for player via ID.
GiveresourcesSpawns resources.
Giveweaponset<tier><quality>Unlocks all weapons.
GmbuffEnables God Mode and 5K Points for Tek and XP.
Gmsummon<type><level>Spawns specific tamed creature.
InfinitestatsGives infinite food, water, oxygen, and stamina.
LeavemealoneEnables God Mode.
setcheatplayer trueEnables cheats for targeted player.
settimeofday<hh:mm>Disables cheats for targeted player.
Summon<type>Summons a type of creature.
Summontamed<type>Summons a type of tamed creature.
TeleportEnables teleportation.
TeleportplayerIDtome<playerID>Teleports you to specific player.
Teleportplayernametome<playername>Teleports specific player to you.
ToggleInfiniteAmmoGives infinite ammo.
Tpcoords<lat><lon><altitude>Teleports you to coordinates.
walkDisables flying.

How to Open Console Command in ASA

Console command cheats are available for every platform, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. To enable any of the cheats above, you must open the console command by following these steps:

  1. Launch ARK: Survival Ascended;
  2. Choose Settings;
  3. Click Advanced;
  4. Turn Console Access “ON”;
  5. Leave the Menu;
  6. Start the game;
  7. In game press one of the following to open CC:
    • PC: ~ (tilde)
    • Xbox: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle
    • Playstation: RB + LB + X + Y

And that’s a wrap on our guide covering all of the available cheats for Ark Survival Ascended. For more ASA hints and tips, you can find our other guides, news, and features down below.

