All Cheats in ARK Survival Ascended (ASA)

It’s a hard life surviving in a world of prehistoric creatures and vicious dinosaurs, but Ark Survival Ascended has some cheats you can use to balance the odds in your favor. To that end, we’ve compiled every console command cheat available in the game right here!
Every Console Command in ARK Survival Ascended
The cheats and console commands in Ark Survival Ascended run the gamut in terms of what they can do. Some impact your character and the creatures they maintain control over, while others let you turn the game into your own personal toybox.
We’ve listed them down below along with some descriptions of their effects.
|Command
|Description
|addexperience<number>
|Adds XP
|Changesize<value>
|Changes your size.
|Dotame
|Tames targeted dinosaur.
|Enemyinvisible
|Grants invisibility.
|Fly
|Enables flying.
|Forcetame
|Tames targeted dinosaur. Ride without saddle.
|Forcetameaoe<radius>
|Tames all dinosaurs within set radius.
|Ghost
|Enable ghost mode so you can walk through objects.
|Giveallmeat
|Spawns all meat types.
|Givearmorset<tier><quality>
|Spawns set armor tier and quality.
|Givebossitems
|Spawns randomized boss item.
|Givecolors
|Spawns all dye types.
|Givecreativemode
|Enables creative mode.
|Givecreativemodetotarget
|Enables creative mode for targeted player.
|Givecreativemodetoplayer
|Enables creative mode for specific player via ID.
|Givedinoset<tier><quantity>
|Spawns specific tier and no. of tamed dinos with saddles.
|Giveengrams
|Unlocks all recipes.
|Giveengramstekonly
|Unlocks all Tek Engrams
|Giveitemset<tier>
|Spawns all set tier items.
|Giveitem<blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>
|Spawns a specific item.
|GIveitemnum<blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>
|Spawns a specific item.
|Giveitemtoplayer<playerID><blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>
|Spawns a specific item for targeted player.
|Giveitemnumtoplayer<playerID><blueprintpath><quantity><quality><forceblueprint>
|Spawns a specific item for player via ID.
|Giveresources
|Spawns resources.
|Giveweaponset<tier><quality>
|Unlocks all weapons.
|Gmbuff
|Enables God Mode and 5K Points for Tek and XP.
|Gmsummon<type><level>
|Spawns specific tamed creature.
|Infinitestats
|Gives infinite food, water, oxygen, and stamina.
|Leavemealone
|Enables God Mode.
|setcheatplayer true
|Enables cheats for targeted player.
|settimeofday<hh:mm>
|Disables cheats for targeted player.
|Summon<type>
|Summons a type of creature.
|Summontamed<type>
|Summons a type of tamed creature.
|Teleport
|Enables teleportation.
|TeleportplayerIDtome<playerID>
|Teleports you to specific player.
|Teleportplayernametome<playername>
|Teleports specific player to you.
|ToggleInfiniteAmmo
|Gives infinite ammo.
|Tpcoords<lat><lon><altitude>
|Teleports you to coordinates.
|walk
|Disables flying.
How to Open Console Command in ASA
Console command cheats are available for every platform, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. To enable any of the cheats above, you must open the console command by following these steps:
- Launch ARK: Survival Ascended;
- Choose Settings;
- Click Advanced;
- Turn Console Access “ON”;
- Leave the Menu;
- Start the game;
- In game press one of the following to open CC:
- PC: ~ (tilde)
- Xbox: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle
- Playstation: RB + LB + X + Y
And that’s a wrap on our guide covering all of the available cheats for Ark Survival Ascended. For more ASA hints and tips, you can find our other guides, news, and features down below.