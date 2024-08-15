Backpack Brawl Tier List (August 2024)

Inventory management games present a serious strategic challenge, and just playing Tetris with your items won’t be enough to climb the ranks. What matters is knowing which items are best and how to build around them. Now, to help you learn all that, here is our definitive Backpack Brawl tier list!

Image Source: Rapidfire Games & TierMaker via Twinfinite

Backpack Brawl Shared Items Tier List

First, here is the tier list of all shared items in Backpack Brawl. Do note that this tier list is still a work in progress. There are plenty of items we haven’t tested thoroughly, and we’ll look to add them once we do so.

Also, the ranking of each item is influenced by many factors, which we’ve outlined below. An item that is in the C tier can easily be propped up to B or even the A tier if you build around it and utilize it correctly. That all really depends on what kind of build you are making. For more tips on that, scroll further down.

Ranking Criteria

Overall utility: One of the most important things about an item is how strong it is with its raw stats and effects. For example, in the early game, it’s often much better to skip components and instead just focus on good base items.

One of the most important things about an item is how strong it is with its raw stats and effects. For example, in the early game, it’s often much better to skip components and instead just focus on good base items. Build compatibility: Some items are universally good, no matter which kind of build you are going for. Gold Bar, Spice, Pitahaya, Stone Golem, Steel Bar, Lucky Clover, Stamina Sack, and Gothic Shield are good examples.

Some items are universally good, no matter which kind of build you are going for. Gold Bar, Spice, Pitahaya, Stone Golem, Steel Bar, Lucky Clover, Stamina Sack, and Gothic Shield are good examples. Potential recipes: Some trash items can be combined into something better, and they get a bit of a rank-up. However, don’t sacrifice wins just to get them, as some god-like items like the Stone Golem need a minimum of two rounds to craft, and that’s if you have six Rocks in your inventory already.

Some trash items can be combined into something better, and they get a bit of a rank-up. However, don’t sacrifice wins just to get them, as some god-like items like the Stone Golem need a minimum of two rounds to craft, and that’s if you have six Rocks in your inventory already. Shape, size, & buff pattern: A broken effect doesn’t necessarily mean that the item that has it is broken, too. Shape, size, and buff pattern play a huge role in deciding whether an item will help or hurt your current build.

A broken effect doesn’t necessarily mean that the item that has it is broken, too. Shape, size, and buff pattern play a huge role in deciding whether an item will help or hurt your current build. Cost: Costs are very important in Backpack Brawl. For example, the Frost Cleaver is a crazy-good item, but it costs 17 gold. Chances are that your opponent will be able to counter it with items worth much less.

Costs are very important in Backpack Brawl. For example, the Frost Cleaver is a crazy-good item, but it costs 17 gold. Chances are that your opponent will be able to counter it with items worth much less. Upgrades: Upgrades become relevant only later in progression. Still, some early-game items like the Dagger can be really useful with just a few upgrades.

Image Source: Rapidfire Games & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Rapidfire Games & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Rapidfire Games & TierMaker via Twinfinite

Backpack Brawl Hero Items Tier List

Hero-specific items in Backpack Brawl are generally better than shared ones. However, they are often designed with specific builds in mind, and they offer little versatility. Still, we tried to rank them all based on their overall utility for each hero, taking into account all the criteria we outlined above.

Just like the shared item tier list above, this one is also a work in progress. For now, it includes all the items that you’ll encounter up until the mid-point of progression. We’ll look to test out all the other items and builds thoroughly and complete the list in the near future.

Image Source: Rapidfire Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Rapidfire Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Rapidfire Games via Twinfinite

How to Make the Best Builds in Backpack Brawl

The higher you climb, the more you’ll encounter insane buff/debuff-stacking and single-shot damage, and that’s the type of offense you’ll be looking to create as well. For defense, it’s just the reverse; you want to clear debuffs enemies apply on you and retain your HP either by lowering their DPS or by regenerating it yourself. With that in mind, here are seven crucial tips you need to follow to start making the best builds in Backpack Brawl:

Backpack Brawl Build-Making Tips

Focus on applying two debuffs at most: Blind, chill, and burn, in that order, are the best debuffs in Backpack Brawl. Ideally, you’d want to stack two, but even one is often good enough. Anything above that is just inefficient. Get at least one source of HP regen: Everything except for the Regeneration buff is a good source of healing. From my experience, flat HP regen from food outperforms lifesteal, as it can’t be cleared by your enemy. Stack the most important buffs: Haste, Luck, and Empower are the best buffs in the game. Mana is also good if you have items that rely on it. Don’t waste stamina on useless weapons: Those two stacks of bleed you apply with a sword every three seconds won’t help you. Sell inefficient weapons and reinvest that gold into items that’ll help you stack the best buffs and debuffs. Place items for efficient effect triggering: Effect trigger speed is most important when placing items. It’s often better just selling items that hog space you otherwise need to make the most out of your best items. Get gold-farming items as early as possible: Bronze Bars, Gold Bars, and any other item that can generate more items are crucial for maintaining a good economy. Lucky Clovers are also worth stacking for better shop listings. Don’t be afraid to flip items quickly: Finally, don’t be afraid to flip items if you don’t need them anymore. Hogging useless junk is much worse than overspending on actually good items.

Ultimately, the only way you’ll become better is through experimentation. The tier list above and the tips we listed will simply point you in the best direction. If you found our Backpack Brawl tier list helpful and you want to learn what’s meta in other strategy games, including Backpack Battles, be sure to visit the Guides section on Twinfinite.

