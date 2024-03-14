I play Escape From Tarkov a lot, meaning I’m no stranger to backpack Tetris. However, my Backpack Battles loadout often looks worse than my opponent’s, probably because I carry suboptimal items. So, don’t be a loser like me, and check our list of the best items in Backpack Battles you should use to beat every tryhard out there.

Recommended Videos

What are the Best Items in Backpack Battles?

When you’re considering what item to buy in Backpack Battles, you have to think about potential recipes, cost, effects, and the synergy that it has with the rest of your gear. So, the cheaper, more common, and more universal they are, the better.

So, based on all of those factors, here are the top ten best items in Backpack Battles:

Wolpertinger

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

Wolpertinger is an extremely good pet. I try to get one or two in each run because they work well with Ruby Chonks and Jynx torquillas, which I also use. Also, if you’re playing a Ranger, I highly suggest you get the Piercing Arrow, as you can then place all of these close together and get insane value out of them.

Ripsaw Blade

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

Since a lot of people run items that stack spikes (even I do), I like to have a Ripsaw Blade in my inventory. It not only counters spikes but health regeneration as well. Moreover, it has a very high base DPS, making it a good buy for anyone.

Strong Heroic Potion

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

The damage you can get from stacking Heroic Potions is impressive, especially if you use fast-attacking weapons such as Claws of Attack. The strong version adds two more stamina regeneration, which is excellent if your weapons use a lot of stamina.

Ruby Chonk

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

The Ruby Chonk is fairly difficult to craft, but it might be the best DPS item in Backpack Battles. To craft it, you’ll need a Holo Fire Lizard playing card and a Ruby Whelp, which hatches from the Ruby Egg after you have it in your inventory for two rounds.

Claws of Attack

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

I love Claws of Attack, but I rarely get them in my runs. As mentioned above, they work extremely well with Heroic Potions, and they benefit from attack speed stacking. Also, if you can get a Thorn Whip or Bloodthorne, you can then sit on just two weapons till the end of the game and focus on getting utility. The DPS you’ll get from these will shred through anything.

Vampiric Gloves

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

Chaining multiple Vampiric Gloves with each other and then onto other items might be one of the best and most broken things in Backpack Battles. Plus, they work extremely well with the Claws of Attack because of Vampirism, and crafting them is easy, too.

Vampiric Armor

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

Vampiric Armor might be a controversial pick, but if you lower its cooldown enough and have enough vampirism/regeneration, you can stack armor almost infinitely. Its downsides are that it’s sort of hard to get, and some common items counter it.

Heart of Darkness

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

To craft the Heart of Darkness, you’ll need a Corrupted Crystal and a Heart Container. These are big investments, but they are so worth it because this is one of the best heal-stealing items in Backpack Battles. Combined with the Holy Armor, you can potentially trigger its active right at the start of the battle, increasing your damage massively.

Ranger Bag

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

If you can get a Ranger Bag in your playthrough, then you are golden. I stack Lucky Piggies anyway to keep the economy up, and they grant Luck, which I need for the bag. Plus, if I can get an Acorn Collar as well, the crit chance goes through the roof. However, it’s hard to get all these consistently.

Tim

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer via Twinfinite

Last but not least on this list is Tim. This gemstone adds a 50% chance to steal a random buff from your enemy. This effect benefits a lot from high attack speed weapons, so I always try to get it when using the Claws of Attack.

That does it for our list of the best items in Backpack Battles. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about this and other indie games, stay tuned to Twinfinite. Also, talking about indie games, I suggest you check out Balatro as it’s a game that tests your strategic skills as much as Backpack Battles does.