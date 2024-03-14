Category:
All Backpack Battles Crafting Combinations

Rowan Jones
Published: Mar 14, 2024 07:46 am
In Backpack Battles, a character is only as strong as the gear they have in their backpack! It’s up to you to discover and craft recipes to aid you in battle. Create weapons, armor, potions, and more by combining a multitude of items! Read on to find all Backpack Battles crafting combinations and recipes.

All Crafting Combinations List in Backpack Battles

Some items in Backpack Battles are so unique that money simply cannot buy them. That’s where crafting your own combinations comes in! Of course, we always recommend experimenting to see what you can find to begin with. If you need some help finding specific things, however, we have every recipe right here.

backpack battles recipe
Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer

Weapon Recipes in Backpack Battles

WeaponRecipe
Belladonna’s WhisperPestilence Flask + Bow and Arrow
BloodthorneThorn Whip + Hungry Blade
Burning BladeFlame x 2 + Hero Longsword
Bloody DaggerBlood Amulet + Dagger
Claws of AttackWalrus Tusk + Gloves of Haste
Critwood StaffAcorn Collar + Magic Staff
CrossbladesFalcon Blade + Hero Longsword
DarksaberCorrupted Crystal + Lightsaber
EggscaliberHeroic Potion + Pan
Flame WhipFlame x 2 + Thorn Whip
Falcon BladeGloves of Haste x 2 + Hero Sword
Fortuna’s GraceLucky Clover x 2 + Bow and Arrow
Holy SpearCorrupted Crystal + Pan
Hero SwordWhetstone x 2 + Wooden Sword
Hero LongswordWhetstone x 2 + Hero Sword
Molten DaggerFlame x 2 + Dagger
Magic Staff Mana Orb + Broom
ManathirstMana Orb + Hungry Blade
Molten SpearFlame x 2 + Spear
Poison DaggerPestilence + Dagger
Pandamonium Corrupted Crystal + Pan
Spectral DaggerMana Orb + Dagger
Staff of UnhealingDemonic Flask + Magic Staff
ShovelBroom + Pan
Staff of FireFlame x 2 + Magic Staff
Tusk PiercerWalrus Tusk + Bow and Arrow

Armor Recipes in Backpack Battles

ArmorRecipe
Cap of DiscomfortCorrupted Crystal + Cap of Resilience
Corrupted ArmorCorrupted Crystal + Holy Armor
Moon ShieldMana Orb + Shield of Valor
Sun ShieldFlame x 2 + Shield of Valor
Sun ArmorFlame x 2 + Holy Armor
Stone HelmStone Skin Potion + Cap of Resilience
Spiked ShieldWalrus Tusk + Wooden Buckler
Vampiric GlovesBlood Amulet + Gloves of Haste
Vampiric ArmorBlood Amulet + Leather Armor

Potions Recipes in Backpack Battles

PotionRecipe
Mana PotionBlueberries + Health Potion
Strong Health PotionHealing Herbs + Health Potion
Strong DemonicCorrupted Crystal + Demonic Flask
Strong Pestilence FlaskPestilence Flask + Fly Agaric
Strong Heroic PotionBanana + Heroic Potion
Strong Stone Skin PotionStone x 2 + Stone Skin Potion

Pets Recipes in Backpack Battles

PetRecipe
Armored Courage PuppyForaging Hammer + Courage Puppy
Armored Power Puppy Foraging Hammer + Power Puppy
Blood GoobertBlood Amulet + Goobert
Carrot GoobertCarrot x 2 + Goobert
Chili GoobertChili Pepper + Goobert
Light GoobertLightsaber + Goobert
Poison GoobertFly Agaric x 2 + Goobert
Rainbow Goobert Epicglob UberviciousGoobert x 4 + Chili Goobert
Rainbow Goobert Omegaooze PrimaslimeLight Goobert + Blood Goobert + Steel Goobert + Poison Goobert
Rainbow Megasludge AlphapuddleLight Goobert + Blood Goobert + Steel Goobert + Carrot Goobert
Ruby ChonkHolo Fire Lizard + Ruby Whelp
Steel GoobertHero Sword + Goobert

All Other Backpack Battles Recipe Combinations

ItemRecipe
Bunch of CoinsPiggybank + Hammer
Burning CoalAny Fire Source + Lump of Coal
Burning Torch Any Fire Source + Torch
Heart of DarknessCorrupted Crystal + Heart Container
Lucky PiggyLucky Clover x 2 + Piggy Bank
Magic TorchMana Potion + Torch
Platinum Customer CardCustomer Card x 2
Quality GemstonesGems of the same rarity x 2
TorchLump of Coal + Wooden Sword

Now you have all the Backpack Battles crafting combinations at your disposal! If you are looking for crafting combinations for other games we have what you need. Check out our guides to Infinite Craft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Cult of the Lamb.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.