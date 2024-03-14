In Backpack Battles, a character is only as strong as the gear they have in their backpack! It’s up to you to discover and craft recipes to aid you in battle. Create weapons, armor, potions, and more by combining a multitude of items! Read on to find all Backpack Battles crafting combinations and recipes.

All Crafting Combinations List in Backpack Battles

Some items in Backpack Battles are so unique that money simply cannot buy them. That’s where crafting your own combinations comes in! Of course, we always recommend experimenting to see what you can find to begin with. If you need some help finding specific things, however, we have every recipe right here.

Image Source: PlayWithFurcifer

Weapon Recipes in Backpack Battles

Weapon Recipe Belladonna’s Whisper Pestilence Flask + Bow and Arrow Bloodthorne Thorn Whip + Hungry Blade Burning Blade Flame x 2 + Hero Longsword Bloody Dagger Blood Amulet + Dagger Claws of Attack Walrus Tusk + Gloves of Haste Critwood Staff Acorn Collar + Magic Staff Crossblades Falcon Blade + Hero Longsword Darksaber Corrupted Crystal + Lightsaber Eggscaliber Heroic Potion + Pan Flame Whip Flame x 2 + Thorn Whip Falcon Blade Gloves of Haste x 2 + Hero Sword Fortuna’s Grace Lucky Clover x 2 + Bow and Arrow Holy Spear Corrupted Crystal + Pan Hero Sword Whetstone x 2 + Wooden Sword Hero Longsword Whetstone x 2 + Hero Sword Molten Dagger Flame x 2 + Dagger Magic Staff Mana Orb + Broom Manathirst Mana Orb + Hungry Blade Molten Spear Flame x 2 + Spear Poison Dagger Pestilence + Dagger Pandamonium Corrupted Crystal + Pan Spectral Dagger Mana Orb + Dagger Staff of Unhealing Demonic Flask + Magic Staff Shovel Broom + Pan Staff of Fire Flame x 2 + Magic Staff Tusk Piercer Walrus Tusk + Bow and Arrow

Armor Recipes in Backpack Battles

Armor Recipe Cap of Discomfort Corrupted Crystal + Cap of Resilience Corrupted Armor Corrupted Crystal + Holy Armor Moon Shield Mana Orb + Shield of Valor Sun Shield Flame x 2 + Shield of Valor Sun Armor Flame x 2 + Holy Armor Stone Helm Stone Skin Potion + Cap of Resilience Spiked Shield Walrus Tusk + Wooden Buckler Vampiric Gloves Blood Amulet + Gloves of Haste Vampiric Armor Blood Amulet + Leather Armor

Potions Recipes in Backpack Battles

Potion Recipe Mana Potion Blueberries + Health Potion Strong Health Potion Healing Herbs + Health Potion Strong Demonic Corrupted Crystal + Demonic Flask Strong Pestilence Flask Pestilence Flask + Fly Agaric Strong Heroic Potion Banana + Heroic Potion Strong Stone Skin Potion Stone x 2 + Stone Skin Potion

Pets Recipes in Backpack Battles

Pet Recipe Armored Courage Puppy Foraging Hammer + Courage Puppy Armored Power Puppy Foraging Hammer + Power Puppy Blood Goobert Blood Amulet + Goobert Carrot Goobert Carrot x 2 + Goobert Chili Goobert Chili Pepper + Goobert Light Goobert Lightsaber + Goobert Poison Goobert Fly Agaric x 2 + Goobert Rainbow Goobert Epicglob Ubervicious Goobert x 4 + Chili Goobert Rainbow Goobert Omegaooze Primaslime Light Goobert + Blood Goobert + Steel Goobert + Poison Goobert Rainbow Megasludge Alphapuddle Light Goobert + Blood Goobert + Steel Goobert + Carrot Goobert Ruby Chonk Holo Fire Lizard + Ruby Whelp Steel Goobert Hero Sword + Goobert

All Other Backpack Battles Recipe Combinations

Item Recipe Bunch of Coins Piggybank + Hammer Burning Coal Any Fire Source + Lump of Coal Burning Torch Any Fire Source + Torch Heart of Darkness Corrupted Crystal + Heart Container Lucky Piggy Lucky Clover x 2 + Piggy Bank Magic Torch Mana Potion + Torch Platinum Customer Card Customer Card x 2 Quality Gemstones Gems of the same rarity x 2 Torch Lump of Coal + Wooden Sword

Now you have all the Backpack Battles crafting combinations at your disposal! If you are looking for crafting combinations for other games we have what you need. Check out our guides to Infinite Craft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Cult of the Lamb.