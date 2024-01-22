All Drink Recipes in Cult of the Lamb

The Sins of the Flesh update added a ton of new, exciting features to Cult of the Lamb, including alcoholic beverages! After all, who could run an entire demonic cult sober, these days? Read on for a full list of all the available drink recipes in Cult of the Lamb!

All Alcoholic Drink Recipes in Cult of the Lamb

Getting your followers drunk (sorry, “befuddled”) is probably one of the most entertaining things to do in Cult of the Lamb. Seeing their cute little faces get all red and being treated to their unique, slurred dialogue is just so adorable; it makes cleaning up all the vomit afterward worth it.

Currently, there are 6 total drinks that you can serve to your followers in Cult of the Lamb: Brog Brew, Fruit Elixir, Juniper Drink, Grape Nectar, Eggnog, and, last but not least, Poop Juice (yes, seriously).

Here’s how to brew all of these lovely, befuddling drinks in Cult of the Lamb:

Brog Brew

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

The Brog Brew has one of the easiest drink recipes in Cult of the Lamb, and will likely be one of the first drinks you’ll serve your followers. You only need a single ingredient to make this drink, and although it won’t cause your followers to generate very much Sin, it’s still worth making for the price!

Here’s all you need to make Brog Brew in Cult of the Lamb:

Brog Brew – 3x Hops

Fruit Elixir

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

The Fruit Elixir is easily one of the best drinks to make for your followers in Cult of the Lamb. It’s relatively cheap to make and you get a really good amount of Sin generation from it! You just have to make sure you’re stocked up on Camellia Flowers for this one, ’cause it will eat up all of your reserves (I found out the hard way).

Here’s what you’ll need to make the Fruit Elixir in Cult of the Lamb:

Fruit Elixir – 2x Hops + 4x Grapes + 4x Camellia Flowers

Juniper Drink

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Besides the Fruit Elixir, the Juniper Drink is one of my favorite drinks to make for my followers. It has one of the cheapest drink recipes in Cult of the Lamb and it even has a 25% chance of causing your followers to drop valuable resources when drunk!

It doesn’t produce quite as much Sin generation as the Fruit Elixir, but given how cheap its ingredients are and its added resource bonus, it’s definitely worth making for your cult.

Here’s what you’ll need to make the Juniper Drink in Cult of the Lamb:

Juniper Drink – 6x Berries + 6 Grapes + 3x Grass

Grape Nectar

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Similar to the Brog Brew drink, Grape Nectar only takes a single ingredient to make, making it one of the easiest drink recipes in Cult of the Lamb. However, unlike Brog Brew, Grape Nectar has a 25% chance of increasing your followers’ loyalty when drunk!

If I had to choose between making Grape Nectar or Brog Brew for my followers, I’d choose Grape Nectar every day of the week.

Here’s all you need to make Grape Nectar in Cult of the Lamb:

Grape Nectar – 5x Grapes

Eggnog

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Eggnog is, by far, the best drink that you can possibly make for your followers in Cult of the Lamb. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most difficult and expensive, though it’s definitely worth the price you pay.

Here’s what you’ll need to make Eggnog in Cult of the Lamb:

Eggnog – 1x Yolk + 5x Hops

The most expensive and difficult ingredient in this beverage is the Yolk. Yolks can only be obtained by cracking an egg produced by mating two of your followers, which costs an entire Sin every time they use the Mating Tent.

Like I said, Eggnog is incredibly expensive to make, but the Sin generation it produces is insane; plus it has a 100% chance of causing your followers to drop valuable resources and it has a 100% chance of increasing your followers’ loyalty when drunk.

Poop Juice

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

If Eggnog is the best drink to make for your followers, then Poop Juice is definitely the worst. If you weren’t convinced of its foul nature by its revolting name, then you’ll definitely be convinced once you read its ingredients (you’ll never guess what’s in it) (not).

Here are all the ingredients you’ll need to make Poop Juice in Cult of the Lamb:

Poop Juice – 10x Fertilizer + 3x Hops

Obviously, Poop Juice is the lowest quality drink that you can give to your followers in Cult of the Lamb, which is why I’m so mad that its Sin generation is so insanely good. Poop Juice is stupidly cheap to make (it’s literally just mostly poop) and it legit fills your followers’ Sin meters by up to 50%; that’s the second highest out of all of the drink recipes in Cult of the Lamb, right behind Eggnog!

Of course, Poop Juice has its drawbacks as well. Poop Juice has a 75% chance of giving your followers instant diarrhea and illness, so just be prepared for the consequences if you brew this monstrosity of a drink in Cult of the Lamb.

And that’s it for our list of all the available drink recipes in Cult of the Lamb! There may only be a handful of them now, but if any more drinks are released in the future, then this list will be immediately updated to reflect all of the new recipes. For more awesome Cult of the Lamb content, check out Twinfinite’s guides on “How to Get Snail Shells in Cult of the Lamb” and “Best Relics in Cult of the Lamb“!