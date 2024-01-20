Top 10 Best Relics in Cult of the Lamb

Although they were added to the game only recently, you can’t deny the extreme effectiveness of relics in Cult of the Lamb. From fragile trinkets to fast-charging artifacts, discover the essential relics that will shape the outcome of your next crusade in Cult of the Lamb!

Warracka’s Right Fist

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Warracka’s Right Fist is easily one of the best relics in the entire game, though I do find it odd that the developers chose to include the distinction that it’s Warracka’s “right” fist, rather than just their fist. (am I the only one who feels this way? yes? okay.)

Warracka’s Right Fist is, unfortunately, a “fragile” relic, meaning it can only be used once before it breaks. Despite its apparent fragility, it’s still incredibly useful in tough crusades; here’s its in-game description: “Chance for dead bodies to reanimate and fight for you while crusading.”

Eye of the Slythor

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Unfortunately, just like Warracka’s Right Fist, this relic is marked as “fragile”. Despite its single-use status, however, Eye of the Slythor is easily one of the best relics in Cult of the Lamb. Any crusader worth their salt knows that poison is one of the best tools at their disposal, as long as they can get their hands on it (via poisoned weapons, tarot cards, or otherwise).

Poison is especially useful during boss fights, particularly against those annoying bosses who like to dip out halfway through the battle to let their minions do their fighting for them. If you love getting one-up on your enemies with poison during long crusades, then you need the Eye of the Slythor relic on your side: “Orbiting eyes that poison enemies on contact.”

Kudaai’s Fingernail

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Kudaai’s Fingernail may not sound particularly powerful, but trust me, you’ll definitely want to come across this relic while crusading in Cult of the Lamb.

Kudaai’s Fingernail is especially helpful for those crusades that just never seem to bless you with any good weapons. If you’re tired of getting weak daggers and slower-than-molasses hammers (I can’t be the only one who hates the hammers) on your crusades, then you’ll need the Kudaai’s Fingernail relic: “Summon a new weapon with an increased level.”

Damned Clauneck’s Hair

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Damned Clauneck’s Hair is one of the many “damned” relics in Cult of the Lamb, which essentially just means it’s a cooler version than the original. I’m not saying that the original Clauneck’s Hair is a bad relic, it just doesn’t hold a candle to its damned version.

For those who are unaware, Clauneck is the weird bird creature that allows you to draw tarot cards during crusades. It should come as no surprise then that one of the three relics that are named after him, Damned Clauneck’s Hair, is based on the number of tarot cards you’re currently holding: “Deal damage to all enemies based on the number of tarot cards you hold. Chance to gain diseased hearts.”

Turua’s Tentacle

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Despite sounding like the title of a bad hentai, Turua’s Tentacle is one of the luckiest relics to stumble across in the game, especially if you got stuck with a crappy weapon at the start of your crusade.

We’ve all gotten stuck with crappy weapons that leave something to be desired in the damage department. When this happens, you have pretty few options as far as extra damage goes, especially if you forgot to summon any demons before your run. With the help of Turua’s Tentacle, however, you won’t have to worry about dreary damage output anymore: “Spawn a tentacle that inflicts damage when touched.”

(I know this one doesn’t sound that exciting but I promise this thing is so much more powerful than it sounds!)

Toe of the Icegore

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Okay, I really want to make a foot joke about this one, but I believe that I’m above that so I won’t (insert your own here, I guess. Use your imagination). Toe of the Icegore, while sounding especially unsavory, is a pretty badass relic to have in your arsenal.

Toe of the Icegore is a fantastic option to have for those frustrating dungeon rooms that have, like, a million enemies in them. Rather than getting overwhelmed and blindly striking out at whatever’s closest to you until everything’s dead, you can just use Toe of the Icegore to freeze them all and pick them off one by one: “Freeze all active enemies.”

Seal of the Bishops

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Seal of the Bishops is like Toe of the Icegore but somehow impossibly better.

Rather than just freezing all of the active enemies in a room (though that’s still a badass power to have), Seal of the Bishops just straight up freezes time entirely. I don’t have to explain to you what an amazing flex that is, so here’s its in-game description already: “Freezes time for a short duration.”

Kallamar’s Ear

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Kallamar is easily one of my favorite Bishops in Cult of the Lamb (he’s just so darn cute), so I’m happy that his relic made it onto this list. Kallamar’s Ear may be a slow-charging relic, but the power that it grants players on crusades is just unmatched.

Kallamar’s Ear is perfect for players who are terrible at remembering to summon demons prior to their crusades (we’ve all been there). If you’ve ever felt like you needed a little extra help while crusading in Cult of the Lamb, then you need Kallamar’s Ear: “Summon an undead follower to help you in your crusade.”

Damned Ala’s Teeth

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

My love for Kallamar’s Ear aside, the Damned Ala’s Teeth relic is probably one of my favorite relics of all time. This relic has gotten me (and tons of other players) out of a lot of tight spots in crusades; it essentially does all the work for you!

Damned Ala’s Teeth is another slow-charging relic, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the most powerful relics in Cult of the Lamb. Whether you forgot to summon your demons, got a crappy weapon at the start, or just aren’t confident in your combat capabilities, Damned Ala’s Teeth has your back: “Rain down a storm of lightning. Chance to drop diseased hearts.”

(Btw, the lightning bolts that this relic unleashes onto the battlefield are merciless. Don’t expect to see any enemies left standing after using it.)

Damned Tears of the Merciful Mother

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Unlike many of the other relics on this list, Damned Tears of the Merciful Mother has an incredibly fast charging speed, meaning you can use this relic over and over again in a matter of minutes!

Damned Tears of the Merciful Mother has the potential to make your entire crusade (no, seriously). If you love to rack up as many blue hearts as possible before you go running off into a crusade, then this relic will make a literal God in Cult of the Lamb (not that you weren’t technically one already): “Convert blue hearts into double the amount of diseased hearts.”

And that's it for our list of the greatest, most powerful relics in Cult of the Lamb! If you come across any of these while crusading in one of Cult of the Lamb's four realms, then you can consider your crusade a guaranteed success, because there's no way you're dying prematurely with these relics at your disposal.