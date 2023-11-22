Optimizing your experience in Ark Survival Ascended is one of the easiest ways to make the game more enjoyable. As such, you’ll want to know how to switch to first-person in Ark Survival Ascended sooner rather than later. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Ark Survival Ascended First-Person – Can You Change Camera Type?

While it might not be made obvious at first glance, you can switch from third-person to first-person in Ark Survival Ascended. Better yet, it isn’t even that hard to do so.

While playing the game with a controller, hold down the select button. This brings up a radial menu which you can alter the game’s settings with. You’ll find an option to toggle third person to your right. Move the right analogue stick toward this option to highlight it, and then release the select button.

This should change your camera perspective from third-person to first-person. You can then frolic around the world and complete whatever tasks you wish, seeing them straight from the eyes of your character.

How to Switch from First-Person to Third-Person in Ark Survival Ascended

Of course, you may reach a point where you’d rather go back to playing the game from a third-person perspective.

Fortunately, it’s just as easy to switch back to the game’s standard perspective. Simply repeat the same steps show above, and the game will return you to a view that offers a bit more visual context for what’s around you; and, more importantly, what threats might be just out of your periphery in first-person.

And that’s all there is to know when it comes to switching to first-person in Ark Survival Ascended. Though there isn’t really a gameplay advantage to doing so, it can make a world of difference if you prefer that camera style over a third-person perspective.

There are plenty of other ways to make your time with the game more enjoyable too, and we’ve detailed plenty of them down below via guides and other articles. For solo players in particular, we’d highly recommend checking out our guide on the best single player settings.