If you want to survive on the Ark you’re going to have to win over some of the island’s resident wildlife. Thankfully, it’s now easier than ever to bag yourself a scaly buddy. Here’s how to tame baby dinos in ARK: Survival Ascended.

How to Tame Baby Creatures in ARK: Survival Ascended

You can find baby dinos all over the world of ARK: Survival Ascended, but before you can tame them you’ll have to deal with their parent(s). Once the adult dinosaurs have been killed, you can approach the baby dino and hit your action button to tame them.

Tameable creatures can be identified by the small pacifier symbol above them, while adults have a small heart symbol. Sometimes a parent can have multiple babies, and a baby might have two parents.

Be careful when killing the parent that you don’t accidentally kill the baby. If you need to kill a more difficult creature, creating a trap to keep them separated from the baby will make life much easier. If you’re going after an especially nasty creature, you can always invite some friends to help.

Killing the parent will typically cause the baby to run away, in which case you’ll have to track them down. Once you’ve tamed the baby, you can use the Tracking tab in your inventory to locate any creatures you’ve tamed.

Image Source: Studio Wildcard

After you’ve tamed a baby dino, it will begin the maturation process, growing from a Baby, to a Juvenile, and finally, an Adolescent. You’ll witness the dino physically grow in size during this time.

During the maturation process, you’ll also be able to imprint on your creature. The imprinting process is locked behind a timer which you’ll see when you hover over your creature. When the countdown runs out your creature will request one of three simple actions: feeding, walking, or cuddling.

Each time you complete one of these actions during the maturation process, your creature will gain a stat bonus. Do it every time during the maturation and you’ll have yourself a 100% creature.

Now you know how to tame baby dinos in ARK: Survival Ascended. A good thing for you, but less so for parenting dinosaurs. While you’re here, be sure to check out more of our ARK: Survival Ascended guides, such as our guide to the best settings so you can get the most out of the game.